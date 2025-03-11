As hunt for Indian student Sudiksha Konanki enters day 4 in Dominican Republic, a father's plea

The father of 20-year-old Sudiksha Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student who went missing in the Dominican Republic, has urged authorities to expand their investigation as the search enters its fourth day. Sudiksha Konanki was last seen before dawn on March 6 near a beach in Dominican Republic.

“It’s four days, and if she was in water, she would likely have been strewn to shore,” her father, Subbarayudu Konanki, told WTOP-FM. “She’s not found, so we’re asking them to investigate multiple options, like kidnapping or abduction.”

Sudiksha Konanki was last seen before dawn on March 6 near a beach close to the resort where she was staying with friends, according to Civil Defense officials.

Authorities have deployed drones, helicopters, and detection dogs to search the waters off the island’s east coast, where she was reportedly swept away by waves, a claim under police investigation.

The Konanki family, accompanied by two family friends, flew to Punta Cana upon hearing the news of her disappearance.

On Sunday, they filed a formal complaint requesting authorities to explore additional possibilities beyond accidental drowning. The complaint highlights that Sudiksha’s phone and wallet were left with her friends, an unusual occurrence since she always carried her phone with her.

“In light of these circumstances, I respectfully request that the authorities take immediate steps to investigate not only the possibility of an accidental drowning but also the possibility of a kidnapping or foul play,” Subbarayudu Konanki wrote in his appeal to officials, according to WTOP-FM.

Authorities acknowledge that it can take over a week for a body to surface in warm waters. However, Civil Defense spokesperson Jensen Sánchez emphasized that the case remains under investigation. “The search is underway at sea because it’s presumed she drowned. According to the boy who was with her, the waves swept her away, but that is under police investigation,” Sánchez stated.

Sudiksha Konanki was on a holiday

Sudiksha Konanki, an Indian citizen and US permanent resident from Chantilly, Virginia, is being actively searched for with the cooperation of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, federal officials, and university police, alongside Dominican authorities.

The University of Pittsburgh has expressed its support for the Konanki family and remains in contact with authorities in Virginia and the Dominican Republic. “We are deeply concerned and are working with all parties involved to ensure every effort is made to locate Sudiksha and bring her home safely,” the university said in a statement.

Konanki and five other female university students traveled to the Dominican Republic on March 3, according to her dad.

“She wanted to have a nice break with her friends in Punta Cana,” he said.