Kilauea volcano spewing lava 330 feet into air on Hawaii's Big Island; Watch video

AP |
Feb 12, 2025 09:20 PM IST

Kilauea volcano began shooting lava into the air once again Tuesday on the Big Island of Hawaii.

The U.S. Geological Survey shows lava erupting from Haleumaumau Crater at the summit of Kilauea volcano inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii., on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)(AP)
Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has been erupting on and off for nearly two months since it burst to life on Dec. 23. The eruption has been taking place at the the volcano's summit crater inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. No residential areas have been threatened by lava.

The latest release of molten rock began 10:16 a.m. with lava flowing on to the floor of Halemaumau Crater. A half-hour later, a vent shot lava about 330 feet (100 meters) high.

This is the ninth episode of eruptive activity since Dec. 23, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said. Earlier episodes have lasted 13 hours to eight days, with pauses in between.

People have been flocking to overlook sites inside the national park for views of the eruption.

Kilauea is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Honolulu.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs.
