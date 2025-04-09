Kim Jong Un's sister issues chilling warning to Trump over US-led trilateral talks: ‘A daydream that can never…’

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister and possible heir, Kim Yo Jong, has issued a stern warning to US President Donald Trump, asserting that Pyongyang has no plans to abandon its nuclear weapons development. Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un(AP)

Kim Yo Jong's response comes following recent discussions in which the senior diplomats from Japan, South Korea, and the United States reiterated their determination to work toward the full denuclearization of the North.

Despite extensive UN sanctions, North Korea has carried out six nuclear tests since 2006, four of which were carried out under Kim Jong Un. The North Korean leader defended his country's nuclear weapons development as a reaction to military collaboration between the United States, South Korea, and Japan.

According to U.S. authorities, North Korea's most sophisticated intercontinental ballistic missiles, including ones that might be equipped with nuclear bombs, have the potential to strike the continental United States.

Kim Yo Jing reacts to US-led trilateral talks

Responding to US-led trilateral discussions, Kim Yo Jong blasted the three nations, stating that it its indication of the alliance's "uneasiness" over North Korea's increasing capabilities.

In an official statement released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, she stated, “[T]he just know that ‘denuclearization’ of us is nothing but a daydream that can never come true.”

She went on to say that North Korea's nuclear weapons can “never be reversed by any physical strength or sly artifice,” adding that talks about denuclearization that are not initiated by North Korea are "the most hostile act" and a rejection of her nation's sovereignty.

Kim Yo-Jong went on to say that the only way to allay security fears in the US, South Korea, and Japan is to “completely refrain from their unilateral attempt to change the status quo and shake the present position of the DPRK and sincerely find a method to avoid head-on conflict.”

Trump has indicated that he is ready to reopen negotiations with Kim Jong Un, with whom he met on three occasions during his first term in a failed attempt to progress denuclearization talks. However, White House has not given any hint toward renewed discussions.