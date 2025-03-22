Kim Sae Ron-Kim Soo Hyun row: Rumors, accusations and fallout - Latest here

Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun is embroiled in a row about his alleged past relationship with the late Kim Sae Ron. The latter's family said that Hyun was in a relationship with the ‘A Girl at My Door’ star when she was a minor. His agency, Gold Medalist, refuted the allegation, saying he never visited her house. Since then, several back-and-forth statements have come up. Here's a wrap of what has happened so far: Complete wrap of the Kim Sae Ron-Kim Soo Hyun controversy(Instagram/Kim Sae Ron, Kim Soo Hyun )

Kim Sae Ron’s death and initial rumors

Kim Sae Ron died on February 16, 2025. She was found at her home in Seoul’s Seongdong District with police officials confirmed suicide as the cause of her death.

Within days, rumors about her past relationship with Kim Soo Hyun, 37, surfaced. Speculation was sparked by a cryptic photo she allegedly posted in March 2024 of the two together during his ‘Queen of Tears’ promotions. The post was deleted.

The bombshell accusations

Earlier this month, the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute (run by Kim Sae-eui) aired an exposé featuring a woman claiming to be Kim Sae Ron’s aunt.

She alleged that the 37-year-old began dating Kim Sae Ron in 2015 when she was 15 and he was 27. The latter's agency, Gold Medalist (which also managed Kim Sae Ron until 2022), covered her DUI fine but later demanded she repay 700 million won ($481,000).

The alleged aunt added that Hyun and his agency contributed to Kim Sae Ron's financial struggles.

Ron’s family, during a March 17 press conference, demanded an apology from Kim Soo Hyun and Gold Medalist, accusing him of emotional and financial manipulation. Her father later claimed the agency hounded them post-funeral to 'justify their stance'.

Counter-accusations and legal escalation

Hyun’s agency fired back, denying underage dating claims. Gold Medalist stated the relationship occurred only from the summer of 2019 (when Kim Sae Ron was 19) to 2020, calling earlier allegations ‘false’.

On March 20, they filed a criminal lawsuit against Kim Sae Ron’s family, her alleged aunt, and Garo Sero’s Kim Sae-eui, charging them with distributing a private photo of Kim Soo Hyun (allegedly pants-down at her home) under South Korea’s sexual crimes laws. The agency accused the family of blackmail and spreading rumors, claiming the image was from their adult relationship.

Ron’s family sued YouTuber Lee Jin Ho of Garo Sero for defamation, alleging he spread lies— including claims she was secretly married, aborted a child, and lived with a controlling husband in the US.

Additional twists

Lee Jin Ho threatened legal action against the alleged aunt, calling her ‘fake’ for having no actual relationship with Kim Sae Ron.

Ron's mother defended the aunt as ‘closer than blood’.

The fallout

Disney+ delayed Hyun's drama ‘Knock Off’, and ‘Good Day’ episode 6 with G-Dragon was postponed. A Taiwan fan event on March 30 remains uncertain. Prada and other brands have dropped the Korean star.