‘Kimmel’ guest host ridicules Amber Rose & Forgiato Blow's ‘Ice, Ice, Baby’ rendition at RNC: ‘Trump’s ear has been….’

Anthony Anderson, the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ guest host, brutally mocked Amber Rose and Forgiato Blow for their performance at the Republican National Convention. Anthony Anderson wondered if any more rap or music groups with Donald Trump or Republican themes will be performed during the ongoing conference.(Jimmy Kimmel Live)

A video featuring rappers Rose and Blow recreating Vanilla Ice's popular song Ice Ice Baby in parody was played at the second day of the RNC on Tuesday.

The duo changed the lyrics from “Ice, Ice, baby” to “Trump, Trump, baby” during their performance in front of a pickup truck. They sang, “America needs saving, voting Trump, Trump, baby,” and urged attendees to cast ballots on November 5.

Referring to the assassination attempt on Trump, Anderson quipped, “Haven’t Donald Trump’s ears been through enough though?”

He wondered if any more rap or music groups with Trump or Republican themes will be performed during the ongoing conference.

“I’m looking forward to all the MAGA rap groups performing this week; there’s Run RNC, A-salt and Pepper, Bone Spurs-n-Harmony, Cypress Hill-ary’s E-mails, oh and here’s my favorite: the Wu-Klux Klan,” he joked, as per The Independent.

Also Read: Nikki Haley, DeSantis endorse Trump in show of unity at Republican convention

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ guest host ridicules Nikki Haley

Anderson further criticised former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley for her abrupt change of heart regarding Trump. On Tuesday, Haley declared on the RNC stage that Trump ought to be the party's presidential nominee. Her remarks come months after she raised concerns about his mental stability while challenging him in the primaries.

He played Haley's clip slamming Trump to target her over her U-turn, pretending that it was a blunder as it was supposed to be a video from her RNC speech.

In the video, Haley declared, “If Donald Trump is the nominee, we can't win.”

“Oops, my bad,” Anderson murmured while reacting to the video. “That was the wrong clip, that was from five months ago.”

A gunman opened fire at Trump's Pennsylvania rally, striking him in the ear with a bullet.

Secret Service agents fatally shot 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks during the tragic shooting incident, which left one rally goer dead and two injured.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden directed an investigation into how the 20-year-old guy with an AR-15-style rifle came close enough to shoot at Trump from a rooftop. Notably, Trump has lifetime protection by the US Secret Service as a former president.