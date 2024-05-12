King Charles ‘deeply hurt’ by Prince Harry's another stabbing attempt: 'It's just too much for him'

Amid the widening schism with Prince Harry, a royal analyst claimed that King Charles is very "hurt" by the Duke's actions against the monarchy since he moved to the US with Meghan Markle. Speaking to GB News, Sarah-Louise Robertson admitted that the monarch obviously loves his estranged son, but “he's so hurt”. (AP )

This statement comes following Harry's latest visit to the UK, where he arrived to take part in celebrations for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. And as expected, both father and son were so occupied with their work that they didn't have time to see each other. There were reports that the Duke had requested to meet the King and even invited him to attend the service at St Paul's. But, sources close to Buckingham Palace have declined such claims.

Afer ditching his father, Harry surprisingly reunited with his wife Meghan at Heathrow Airport as the royal couple boarded a flight together for their unofficial royal tour of Nigeria.

Speaking to GB News, Sarah-Louise Robertson admitted that the monarch obviously loves his estranged son, but “he's so hurt”. She added, “And it's the trust, the trust has just gone.”

She further said that Queen Camilla has grown "very protective" of the monarch after his cancer diagnosis, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' continual outbursts against the Royal Family.

"Camilla is very protective, she can't have anything upset King Charles right now. It's just too much for him," she stressed.

King Charles was unable to come to support Prince Harry during the Invictus Games service as it coincided with this year's royal garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Robertson further recalled Prince Harry's last meeting with his father. While the meeting was held for a brief period after King's cancer diagnosis, she said that it was "so emotional and upsetting" for the monarch.

She went on to say King can't trust Harry anymore, until he proves so and the “stories won't be leaked out.”

Is Harry and Meghan's Nigeria trip ‘another stabbing attempt’?

Moving the discussion towards Meghan and Harry's most recent tour to an African country as a couple, Robertson said that the Sussexes are on an unofficial "pseudo-royal tour", calling it "another stabbing attempt" for the couple to "rebrand".

She went on they say that they are trying to portray themselves to be the alternative royals.

Blasting Harry, the royal expert stated that he received a four-man security team in the UK even after threatening "to sue us over his security" and making fuss about how unsafe Britain is for him and Meghan and their children.

"Yet he's gallivanting away over in Nigeria with not a care in the world, when actually they are at risk of kidnap threat," she concluded.