King Charles pens personal note to Joe Biden following his cancer diagnosis; Here's what the monarch said

King Charles has written a personal letter to Joe Biden following the former US president's diagnosis of an aggressive form of prostate cancer, according to Buckingham Palace. King Charles and Joe Biden(AFP via Getty Images))

A source informed the Mirror: “Given the King’s own battle, he wasted no time in offering his support. When Charles was first diagnosed, Biden was still in power and did not hesitate to reach out to the Palace to offer his support.”

In July 2023, Charles welcomed the then-president Biden for tea and discussions at Windsor Castle, and they also met during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow in November 2021. The king is still receiving treatment for his own cancer diagnosis, but the details about the type of cancer has never been revealed.

People reports that the contents of the message have been kept confidential.

According to his personal office, the 82-year-old politician and his family are evaluating "treatment options with doctors” to fight his “aggressive” cancer that includes “bone metastases.” The illness “seems to be hormone-sensitive, allowing for effective management,” the statement elaborates.

When Biden sent heartfelt message to King Charles post his cancer diagnosis

In September 2022, Biden participated in Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. He and his wife, Jill Biden, represented him at the King's Coronation. After the disclosure of his cancer diagnosis, Biden posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, along with a photo with his wife and their cat, Willow.

“Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support,” Biden wrote.

Biden receives immense support amid cancer battle

Several political figures have rallied to extend their best wishes to Biden for a swift recovery.

“Joe is a fighter—and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership,” stated former Vice President, Kamala Harris, on X.

Taking to X, former President Barack Obama mentioned that “No one has done more than Joe to find innovative treatments for cancer in all its forms.”

“and I am certain he will meet this challenge with the determination and grace that characterize him,” he added.

While Trump and First Lady Melania also wished Biden “a speedy and successful recovery”, the President expressed doubts over his disease, saying “It takes a long time to get to stage 9,” confusing his cancer diagnosis.

Joe Biden's cancer is a stage 4 condition with a Gleason score of 9, indicating a high level of aggressiveness.