Meghan Markle is taking Prince Harry's revenge by ‘keeping their children away’ from King Charles III

Prince Harry's emotional outreach to his father, King Charles III, was met with “painful silence” following his wish to reconnect with the cancer-stricken monarch. Instead, Buckingham Palace slammed the door in his face following the Duke's remark that he doesn’t know “how much longer my father has left.” Prince Harry's outreach to King Charles III was met with silence, raising concerns about his children's relationship with their grandfather. (AP)

With the King refusing to engage, there’s a growing belief that he may never see his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, again.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy date night at Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour; fans thrilled to see them dancing. Watch

‘Meghan knows where she stands with Charles’

“Meghan knows where she stands with Charles, and there's no going back,” a palace source told Woman's Day. “She and Harry have done everything to try to get through this impregnable wall around his father since he became King.”

“As far as Markle's concerned, this is Charles' decision to not see his grandchildren – and if that's the case, she's happy to keep them away.”

Archie just turned six, but sources say his encounters with King Charles are so few they can be “counted on one hand.” As for Lilibet, she’s only met her grandfather once.

“It's a devastating thought, especially with Charles' health issues, that Archie and Lilibet will likely never see him in person again,” the source added. “But this is his choice as far as Harry and Meghan are concerned.”

ALSO READ| Prince Harry’s embarrassing London door-knocking caught on camera: ‘Seeking a friend'

Harry is reportedly fuming over UK court's decision

Notably, following the UK court’s rejection of Harry’s latest appeal for royal security during visits home, the Duke told the BBC, “There's no point continuing to fight anymore – life is precious.”

Reportedly, Meghan and longtime PR associate Meredith Maines are said to have orchestrated the interviews. “It felt like the only way they could get a message to Charles and tell him how much Harry wants to see him,” a source claimed.

“They're devastated and both genuinely shocked to have not had any response from Charles to the interview. It's hurt Harry deeply, and he's starting to accept that the door's really closed on his former life.”

ALSO READ| Prince Harry alleges revenge reporting by The Sun over a Diddy lawsuit story

Buckingham Palace did issue a statement on the court decision on Harry’s security: “All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion.”