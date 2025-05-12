Menu Explore
Prince Harry’s embarrassing London door-knocking caught on camera: ‘Seeking a friend'

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 12, 2025 09:43 AM IST

Prince Harry set out on the London streets ‘looking for a friend’, and knocked at least three wrong doors before getting to the correct address

Prince Harry set out on the London streets ‘looking for a friend’, and knocked at least three wrong doors before getting to the correct address. The Duke of Sussex was caught on a doorbell camera by a local on Fulham Street, who admitted they ‘felt sorry’ for him.

Prince Harry went on a door-knocking spree in London(REUTERS)
Prince Harry went on a door-knocking spree in London(REUTERS)

Harry's embarrassing spree has raised security concerns, especially since he told a court that he feels unsafe without armed security. According to The Sun, a resident said their housekeeper opened the door for the Duke but couldn't recognize him. The 40-year-old, wearing a blue shirt, was captured on the doorbell camera as he was speaking on the phone.

“We were shocked to see it was him on the camera. We only really noticed once neighbours started talking — and then we were like, ‘Oh yes!’" they said.

A source told the publisher that two of the houses Harry knocked are at ‘completely opposite ends of the road’, which is about half a mile long. The Daily Mail reported that he was looking for old friends John and Georgina Vaughan.

“It’s a bit odd he didn’t seem to have a clue which house he was aiming for. I don’t think many people would just walk down a road knocking on doors, let alone if you don’t feel safe," a US Sun source added.

‘Life at stake’

In a bid to restore Prince Harry's UK police protection, the royal's lawyers told a London court that his ‘life is at stake’. The 40-year-old and his wife, Meghan Markle, cut off from the royal family in 2020 and moved to the United States.

Harry is no longer considered a working royal and the government decided he should not receive the ‘same degree’ of publicly funded protection as before.

