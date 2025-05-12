Prince Harry’s embarrassing London door-knocking caught on camera: ‘Seeking a friend'

Prince Harry set out on the London streets ‘looking for a friend’, and knocked at least three wrong doors before getting to the correct address. The Duke of Sussex was caught on a doorbell camera by a local on Fulham Street, who admitted they ‘felt sorry’ for him. Prince Harry went on a door-knocking spree in London(REUTERS)

Harry's embarrassing spree has raised security concerns, especially since he told a court that he feels unsafe without armed security. According to The Sun, a resident said their housekeeper opened the door for the Duke but couldn't recognize him. The 40-year-old, wearing a blue shirt, was captured on the doorbell camera as he was speaking on the phone.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy date night at Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour; fans thrilled to see them dancing. Watch

“We were shocked to see it was him on the camera. We only really noticed once neighbours started talking — and then we were like, ‘Oh yes!’" they said.

A source told the publisher that two of the houses Harry knocked are at ‘completely opposite ends of the road’, which is about half a mile long. The Daily Mail reported that he was looking for old friends John and Georgina Vaughan.

Read More: Who is America’s most beloved Royal? New poll says it's not Harry, William, or Meghan, it’s still her, 25 years later

“It’s a bit odd he didn’t seem to have a clue which house he was aiming for. I don’t think many people would just walk down a road knocking on doors, let alone if you don’t feel safe," a US Sun source added.

‘Life at stake’

In a bid to restore Prince Harry's UK police protection, the royal's lawyers told a London court that his ‘life is at stake’. The 40-year-old and his wife, Meghan Markle, cut off from the royal family in 2020 and moved to the United States.

Harry is no longer considered a working royal and the government decided he should not receive the ‘same degree’ of publicly funded protection as before.