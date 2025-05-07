Who is America’s most beloved Royal? New poll says it's not Harry, William, or Meghan, it’s still her, 25 years later

Even with Prince Harry now calling the United States home, his popularity among Americans still falls short of his older brother, Prince William, according to a new poll conducted by YouGov for The Times. 42% of Americans support Harry and Meghan's move to California, with 61% believing they've remained unchanged since stepping back from royal duties. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

The survey, which polled nearly 1,300 U.S. adults, reveals that William, the heir to the British throne, continues to charm Americans. He earned an impressive 63% favorability rating, with just 10% of respondents viewing him negatively.

However, natives across the Atlantic think only 3% of those polled said the States should have a King or Queen, and 65% believed a monarchy would be a bad idea for the country.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry's lawyers back in court against Daily Mail publisher

Diana beats Queen Elizabeth II as America’s favourite Royal

Topping the charts, however, was the ever-adored Princess Diana. More than 25 years after her tragic death, the ‘People’s Princess’ remains firmly in the hearts of many Americans, securing the top spot as the most beloved royal.

Right behind her, the late Queen Elizabeth II holds second place, with a 73% favorability score.

Prince Harry, once considered the Royal Family’s most recognisable face in the US, ranked fourth in popularity. While 77% of Americans surveyed said they were “very” or “somewhat” familiar with him, only 56% expressed a favourable view. About 21% had a negative impression.

Many might assume Meghan Markle would have a stronger foothold among American fans given her roots, but she finds herself ranked even lower. She came in as the seventh favourite royal, trailing behind the Princess of Wales and King Charles and just barely ahead of Princess Anne.

Public sentiment surrounding Harry and Meghan’s move to California

Only around 42% of respondents said they supported the couple’s relocation to the U.S., while only 19% disapproved. When asked whether the couple had changed since their move, 61% believed they had stayed the same, though 17% admitted that their opinion of Harry and Meghan had worsened after the pair stepped back from royal duties and dropped their official titles.

ALSO READ| Prince Louis’ playful pranks with dad William, brother George win hearts at VE Day event

Not surprisingly, Prince Andrew remains the least popular royal among Americans, with just 26% holding a positive view of him.

Equally striking is the reception of Queen Camilla; she also received a modest 26% favorability rating.