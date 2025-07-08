King Charles shocking ‘bloodshot eye’ amid France's Macron state visit sparks concerns, Palace issues statement

Buckingham Palace has issued a clarification amid concerns around King Charles' health. The monarch was spotted with a painful-looking bloodshot eye when he welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of his three-day official visit. King Charles and French President Emmanuel Macron/(X/Reuters)

Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton joined the 76-year-old monarch in welcoming Macron to England after his Tuesday morning arrival.

“I’ve had a burst blood vessel in my eye before. It happens. No big deal. But Charles looks deeply, deeply unwell. He couldn’t even keep up with Macron when he was inspecting the guards,” one Royal fan wrote on X.

“Why why Why is this even happening???” another asked.

“Burst blood vessel. I’ve had one before. It looks scary but it’s literally nothing major,” a third person said.

Buckingham Palace issues clarification on King Charles' ‘bloodshot’ eye

The cancer-stricken King led the ceremonial opening of the French state visit on Tuesday, and his red eye was clearly seen in several pictures.

According to NY POST, a palace insider has assured that the monarch had suffered a ruptured blood vessel in one eye.

It seems that Charles's eye was impacted overnight and has nothing to do with any other medical issues, including his ongoing fight against cancer.

What is bloodshot eye?

The Mayo Clinic states that a subconjunctival hemorrhage, which is the medical term for an injury to the blood vessels in the eye, is usually nothing to worry about.

However, its appearance may cause worry. It can occur randomly and might be brought on by a simple sneeze or cough. Usually, they disappear on their own in a week or two.

Macrons to enjoy lunch with Royals

King Charles threw a lavish horse-drawn carriage procession at Windsor Castle for Macron and his wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron.

In addition, the Macrons are anticipated to have lunch with the Royals in the State Dining Room before a sumptuous state banquet on Tuesday night in St. George's Hall.

Macron's three-day visit, which was arranged at the King's invitation, is the first state visit to the UK by a head of state from the European Union since Brexit and represents the British government's aim to mend fences with the union that the UK bitterly left in 2020.