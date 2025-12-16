Search
King County flash flood: Levee breaks near Tukwila, water moving towards I-405 - Check evacuation map

ByShirin Gupta
Updated on: Dec 16, 2025 02:40 am IST

NWS Seattle issued a flash flood warning after a Green River levee broke near Tukwila; Gov. Bob Ferguson said water is moving north of I-405.

The Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning after the levee on the Green River broke near Tukwila in Washington just before noon on Monday.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
Governor Bob Ferguson of Seattle provided an update from NWS saying that the levee broke near Todd Boulevard. The water from the Green River is now moving north of the I-405.

The NWS has issued instructions to avoid flooding waters by moving north or south of the evacuated location. They have mentioned that the access routes could be lost at any time, and the conditions are hazardous.

It has been advised to avoid walking or driving in standing or flowing water and driving past road closures or obstacles.

The flash flood warning has been issued until 9 p.m. PST on Monday.

County Dispatch reported the failure of the Green River levee at 11:51 a.m., causing flash flooding in Tukwila.

