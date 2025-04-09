‘Kissing my a**’: Donald Trump says world leaders ‘dying’ for a deal amid tariffs

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed world leaders were "dying to make a deal" with him amid turmoil regarding sweeping tariff measures he announced earlier this month. Donald Trump mocks world leaders trying to make a trade deal (Getty Images via AFP)

According to Donald Trump, the world leaders in his contact would do anything to secure a pact on tariffs.

“I am telling you, these countries are calling us up, kissing my ass," Trump said during a speech at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner.

Donald Trump has repeatedly said that he wants to improve the ‘trade imbalance’ with other countries and even claims that his tariff measures would ‘make America rich again’.

“They are dying to make a deal. 'Please, please, sir, make a deal. I'll do anything sir',” Trump added about the world leaders.

Many new tariffs, announced by the Republican on April 2, took effect on Wednesday morning. He said that he would target the pharma sector next and claimed that it will lead to the pharma companies bringing manufacturing to the US.

China and EU retaliate against Donald Trump’s tariffs

Both China and the European Union retaliated against Donald Trump's tariff measures. The Republican had imposed a massive 104 per cent duty on Chinese goods while the EU bloc got slapped with 25 per cent tariffs.

China announced reciprocal tariffs of 84 per cent, up from the previous 34 per cent, on all American goods.

The Chinese finance ministry said that these additional tariffs will be imposed on goods from the US from April 10, news agency Reuters reported. Beijing had previously announced a retaliatory tariff of 34 per cent on American goods.

On the other hand, the EU approved tariffs to hit around €21 billion ($23.2 billion) of US goods in retaliation for the duties Trump imposed last month on the bloc’s steel and aluminum exports.

A majority of the EU’s 27 member states on Wednesday voted in favor of the penalties, some of which will start to take effect in mid-April. The tariffs will target politically sensitive American states like Louisiana’s soybean.