Knowa De Baraso hits back at George Santos over 'parenting' remark amid Eric Swalwell TikTok row

Influencer and media personality Knowa De Baraso has publicly clashed with expelled former Congressman George Santos after he criticized his parents' “parenting skills” over a viral TikTok video featuring US lawmaker Eric Swalwell.

Influencer Knowa De Baraso defended his parents against George Santos’s criticism regarding a TikTok video with Eric Swalwell.(Courtesy of Knowa De Baraso )

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The exchange, which has rapidly gained traction on social media and X, comes amid ongoing controversy regarding the allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against Swalwell.

The row between De Baraso and Santos began when Santos shared a post on X, reacting to a TikTok video in which De Baraso appeared alongside Swalwell. Santos wrote, “This kids parents have terrible parenting skills for the simple fact they bought their minor child anywhere near this predator.”

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{{^usCountry}} Read more: Knowa De Baraso reacts to TLC singer Chilli's Obama conspiracy theory row; ‘misinformation in…' De Baraso’s public clash with Santos {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Knowa De Baraso reacts to TLC singer Chilli's Obama conspiracy theory row; ‘misinformation in…' De Baraso’s public clash with Santos {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} De Baraso responded directly to Santos on X and wrote a pointed reply. He said, “George Santos is attacking my parents and their “parenting skills” while he lied about his mom being a 9/11 victim. How’s that for parenting, George?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} De Baraso responded directly to Santos on X and wrote a pointed reply. He said, “George Santos is attacking my parents and their “parenting skills” while he lied about his mom being a 9/11 victim. How’s that for parenting, George?” {{/usCountry}}

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The career of Santos, a former Republican representative who was briefly considered a rising star in the Republican Party, was ruined by his numerous fraudulent statements.

Investigations into Santos previously revealed that he had made misleading statements about his mother’s connection to the September 11 attacks. According to the Guardian, Santos claimed that on the morning of September 11, 2001, his mother was working in her World Trade Center office. Fatima Devolder, his mother, was not in the United States in 2001.

Some X users were quick to weigh in, with many backing De Baraso and criticising Santos for targeting his family. An X user wrote under Santos's X post, “Leave the kid & his family alone! How the hell were they supposed to know? I mean, all you perverts let your children hang around Trump the pedophile! Disgusting pig.”

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Another X user, Nikki, called Santos out and wrote, “What about the parents that bring their kids to the White House?”

Others, however, continued to question the appropriateness of the TikTok video given the allegations surrounding Swalwell. An X user wrote, “Cringe ALERT Sorry kid, of all the dudes you had to make a video with.” To this Catturd, another X page replied with, “😬😬😬.”

Read more: Kamala Harris speaks to Knowa De Baraso about 2026 midterms, Trump's ‘abuse of power’ and more

Santos reacts to Eric Swalwell's allegations

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Santos, who was expelled from the U.S. House of Representatives in 2023 following multiple ethics violations and criminal charges, has remained an active and polarising voice on social media.

Santos reacted to the DOJ's decision to investigate Swalwell's sexual misconduct and wrote on X, “Expand this to be a Hot Line for anyone ever victimized by members of Congress. Congress does not have an HR and the office of congressional ethics is a JOKE!"

He praised Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, for providing a forum for victims to contact her office after the accusations against Swalwell emerged.

He further added, "Give potential victims an opportunity to come forward with the cover of the DOJ on their side.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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