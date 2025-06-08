Los Angeles protests: Trump govt says ‘insurrectionists carrying foreign flags’; stun grenades fired | 10 points

US President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles in response to escalating protests triggered by a recent wave of immigration raids. A man holds a Mexican flag during a standoff by protesters and law enforcement as immigration raids trigger LA protests. National Guard troops deployed in California,(Reuters)

The troops will remain for 60 days or until the secretary of defense Pete Hegseth decides otherwise, the White House announced late Saturday.

Los Angeles immigration raid protest: 10 Points

The protests erupted after US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carried out large-scale operations across Los Angeles, arresting dozens of undocumented immigrants. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, 44 people were reportedly arrested on Friday. Officials have not confirmed if more arrests occurred on Saturday. However, the protests reflect deeper political divides. LA is a Democratic stronghold with a large immigrant population. According to census data cited by Reuters, a significant portion of residents are foreign-born, making immigration enforcement a highly sensitive issue. Saturday saw at least two major protests — one in Paramount and another in downtown LA. Protesters carried signs and chanted slogans like “ICE out of LA!” while federal agents used tear gas and flash-bang grenades to disperse the crowd. A protest in Paramount saw protesters waving the Mexican flag and facing off with gas-mask-wearing troops. Trump’s order to deploy National Guard troops follows a second day of citywide protests. In a statement, the White House said the decision was taken to “restore order.” Meanwhile, the defence secretary posted on X that Marines were on "high alert" and would be mobilised “if violence continues.” California Governor Gavin Newsom criticised Trump’s action as “purposefully inflammatory.” On X, he wrote, “Trump was deploying the National Guard not because there is a shortage of law enforcement, but because they want a spectacle... Never use violence. Speak out peacefully.” LA mayor Karen Bass also condemned the immigration raids, calling them “tactics that sow terror.” In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “If Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass can't do their jobs, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!” Senior White House advisor Stephen Miller described the demonstrations as a “violent insurrection.” Vice President JD Vance also defended Trump's decision, saying, “Insurrectionists carrying foreign flags are attacking immigration enforcement officers.” The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) clarified in a statement, police chief Jim McDonnell posted, “The LAPD will not assist or participate in any sort of mass deportations, nor will the LAPD try to determine an individual’s immigration status.” Several footage from the protests showed federal agents in military-style gear using force to control the crowd. Witnesses saw protesters being detained, though authorities haven’t released official arrest numbers. A 44-year-old protester, Ron Gochez, told Reuters, “Now they know that they cannot go anywhere in this country where our people are, and try to kidnap our workers, without an organised and fierce resistance.” Critics argue that the immigration crackdown has affected legal residents as well. Some people with permanent residency status were reportedly caught in the raids. Legal challenges are expected, with advocacy groups calling the operation unconstitutional and discriminatory. ICE said it had arrested 2,000 undocumented people per day nationwide over the past week, including 118 in Los Angeles.

(With Reuters, AP inputs)