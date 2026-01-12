LA U-Haul 'attack': Videos show police detaining driver at Westwood anti-Iranian regime protest

The incident unfolded as hundreds of demonstrators gathered to show support for protesters in Iran amid weeks of unrest linked to the country’s economic crisis. What began as a peaceful march quickly descended into chaos when the box truck entered the protest area.

Videos circulating online show Los Angeles police detaining the driver of a U-Haul truck after it drove through a crowd during an anti-Iranian regime protest, in the Westwood neighborhood on Sunday.

Some footage also shows the driver being struck as the crowd tried to stop the vehicle, while the truck’s windows appeared to be broken.

Cellphone footage captured the moments after the truck moved through the crowd. Videos show protesters shouting and surrounding the vehicle, with several individuals attempting to pull the driver out of the truck.

Additional videos later showed police officers detaining the driver at the scene.

Authorities have not publicly identified the driver, and it remains unclear what prompted the vehicle to enter the crowd.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said at least two people were examined at the scene but declined medical treatment, NBC Los Angeles reported. No serious injuries were immediately confirmed.

Police investigation ongoing Law enforcement officials have not released details about possible charges or whether the incident is being investigated as an intentional act. Fox News reported that authorities are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the driver’s actions.

Officials have not said whether the driver acted deliberately or whether the incident was accidental. As of Sunday, no additional arrests had been announced, and police said the investigation remains active.

Protest held amid Iran unrest The demonstration was organized in solidarity with protesters in Iran, where widespread demonstrations have erupted over economic conditions and government policies. According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, at least 583 people have been killed since the unrest began roughly two weeks ago, a figure cited by both NBC Los Angeles and Fox News.

The Westwood protest was one of several held in cities across the US as members of the Iranian diaspora and supporters called attention to the ongoing crackdown in Iran.

Authorities said more information would be released as the investigation progresses.

This is a developing situation, and officials urged the public to rely on verified updates as details continue to emerge.