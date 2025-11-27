Search
Fire in downtown LA near Freeway and Cesar Chavez Avenue; videos show massive blaze

Nov 27, 2025

A fire was reported in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 26. The blaze reportedly took place in a junkyard, near 10 Freeway and Cesar Chavez Avenue.

Emergency crews were reportedly at the scene of the fire in Los Angeles. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Emergency crews are reportedly on scene. However, there has been no official update from the Los Angeles Fire Department in this regard.

Visuals show massive blaze

Visuals from the incident show thick, black smoke rising to the sky. “Fire currently happening in Los Angeles, California - November 26, 2025,” a person wrote on Facebook. The clip showed black smoke rise from behind a bridge.

The person sharing the clip notes that although they don't live in Los Angeles and were passing through to head to the Philippine embassy.

Another page, sharing a photo of the smoke visible from far away, wrote, “You may be able to see the smoke if your near Downtown Los Angeles. Multiple, what appear to be transportation trailers are on fire in the Boyle Heights area near Mission Road and Gallardo St.”

They added, “The fire is located in a junkyard, where multiple mobile homes and other vehicles are on fire per LAFD.”

Another page shared what appeared to be a visual from a higher vantage point, and wrote “Multiple trucks are on fire at a junkyard in East Los Angeles near the 10 Freeway and Cesar Chavez Avenue. Emergency crews are on scene.”

The cause of the fire remains unknown for now.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Fire in downtown LA near Freeway and Cesar Chavez Avenue; videos show massive blaze
