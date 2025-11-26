Bethany MaGee fire attack: Family reveals how victim will spend Thanksgiving, ‘This will be her story to tell’

The family of a woman who was set on fire on board a CTA Blue Line train last week has revealed that they are celebrating Thanksgiving with the victim as she recovers in a hospital. 26-year-old Bethany MaGee was allegedly set on fire by Lawrence Reed, of Chicago, on a CTA Blue Line train. Reed has a long criminal record, including various felony cases. Bethany MaGee fire attack: Family reveals how she'll spend Thanksgiving(GoFundMe)

The family made the revelation in a GoFundMe they launched to seek donations for MaGee’s medical bills. “In this season of Thanksgiving, we are so grateful for the chance to celebrate at Bethany’s side. Thank you for keeping her and our family in your prayers,” the family wrote.

They described MaGee as “a beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, granddaughter, niece, and aunt,” and as someone who “loves living in Chicago.” The page added that MaGee’s “gentle spirit makes her a favorite with every pet she meets.”

The family urged people to respect MaGee’s privacy. “This will be her story to tell—or not to tell—in the future,” they wrote. “We ask that we not be contacted with media inquiries or requests for further information or medical updates, as our priority at this time is making sure that we love Bethany well and give her the support she needs.”

The attack

Reed was sitting at the back of a car on a Blue Line L train when he approached MaGee, who sat with her back to him, according to a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrest affidavit, CNN reported. He doused MaGee with what was believed to be gasoline, following which she ran to the back of the train car. Reed then ignited the bottle, approached the victim, and set her ablaze.

The train pulled into a stop downtown after the attack, and Reed walked away. The victim, severely injured, stumbled out and collapsed on the platform. She was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County with severe burns to her head and body.

Federal prosecutors charged Reed on November 19 with terrorism for allegedly setting MaGee on fire on a Chicago train. Charging documents filed in the U.S. District Court’s Northern District of Illinois showed that Reed, 50, is being charged with a federal count of committing a terrorist attack on a mass transit system, according to NBC Los Angeles.