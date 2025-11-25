Lawrence Reed's troubling criminal history: 72 arrests and a long record of violence

Lawrence Reed, the man accused of setting a 26-year-old woman named Bethany MaGee on fire aboard a Chicago train, has a lengthy criminal record, including 72 arrests, according to a Daily Mail report. His record also includes a 2020 arson conviction for setting a fire outside a Chicago building. Lawrence Reed set Bethany MaGee on fire aboard a Chicago train.(Facebook/ Bethany MaGee and Chicago PD)

Despite his extensive criminal history, Cook County Judge Teresa Molina-Gonzalez previously released Reed on a felony aggravated battery charge. He had allegedly slapped a social worker during an Aug. 19 incident at MacNeal Hospital's psychiatric ward, leaving her unconscious.

Reed now faces federal terrorism charges in connection with the attack on Bethany MaGee. The charges could carry a maximum penalty of life in prison, according to CNN.

Here's a brief summary of Lawrence Reed's criminal record dating back to 2017, per Fox 32 Chicago:

May 2017

Arrested for multiple traffic offenses, including driving on a revoked license, unsafe reversing, improper signals, and no insurance.

April 2018

Arrested for soliciting unlawful business, prohibited transactions, and failing to follow through-street rules.

June 2018

Arrested for criminal trespass and property damage under $300.

July 2018

Arrested for battery (physical contact) and possession of a controlled substance.

April 2019

Arrested for driving on a revoked license, multiple turn-signal violations, and no insurance.

December 2019

Arrested for criminal damage to government property valued between $500 and $10,000.

February 2020

Arrested for battery (physical contact).

February 28, 2020

Arrested on two battery charges; accused of punching four women near Harold Washington Library.

April 2020

Arrested for aggravated arson; accused of starting a fire at the Thompson Center shortly before Gov. Pritzker’s COVID-19 briefing.

December 2021

Arrested for assault.

December 21, 2021

Arrested for battery causing bodily harm.

June 2022

Arrested for battery (physical contact).

January 2024

Arrested for criminal damage to property under $500

What we know about the Chicago train attack

Lawrence Reed, 50, was seated at the back of a Blue Line L train car when he approached a woman sitting with her back to him. Surveillance footage shows him removing the cap from a plastic bottle and dousing her with what appeared to be gasoline. The victim tried to flee to the rear of the car, but Reed ignited the liquid and set her on fire.

She exited the train at the next stop and collapsed on the platform. Authorities later identified her as Bethany MaGee, originally from Upland, Indiana. She sustained burns to roughly 60 percent of her body, with the most severe injuries affecting her left arm and hand. MaGee remains in critical condition.

Her family released a statement saying, "We would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes as our daughter receives care for injuries sustained earlier this week. We are also grateful for the excellent care and support of the burn team at Stroger Hospital."