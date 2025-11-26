Bethany MaGee's GoFundMe raises whopping $52K in less than 8 hours: ‘She is sensitive, caring, intelligent’

The family of a woman who was set on fire on board a CTA Blue Line train last week has launched a GoFundMe to seek donations for her medical bills. Bethany MaGee, 26, is recovering from severe burns in a hospital. The GoFundMe has raised more than $52K of the $65K goal in less than eight hours. Bethany MaGee's GoFundMe raises whopping $52K in less than 8 hours(GoFundMe)

MaGee was allegedly set ablaze by Lawrence Reed, of Chicago, on a CTA Blue Line train. Reed has a long criminal record, with various felony cases.

‘Bethany is a beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, granddaughter, niece, and aunt’

“On November 17, Bethany MaGee was riding a CTA train in Chicago when she was attacked. She is currently hospitalized with the severe burns she sustained, and she is receiving treatment under the excellent care of her medical team,” the fundraiser reads. “In response to the countless requests for a way to help, our family is setting up this GoFundMe on Bethany’s behalf. Many of her immediate medical expenses are covered by insurance and a victims fund, but with such a long road ahead of her, the freedom from financial worries would be a tremendous blessing. No gifts are expected, but any that are given will go directly to Bethany.”

The page also asks for privacy for MaGee, adding this will be “her story to tell—or not to tell—in the future.”

“What we can say, is this: Bethany is a beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, granddaughter, niece, and aunt. She is a good friend. She is sensitive, caring, intelligent, and imaginative. She loves living in Chicago, and her gentle spirit makes her a favorite with every pet she meets. She enjoys playing tabletop and video games with her community, and she is quick to include others in conversations and make them feel welcome. She is kind,” reads the page.

“In this season of Thanksgiving, we are so grateful for the chance to celebrate at Bethany’s side. Thank you for keeping her and our family in your prayers,” it concludes, before being signed off by “The MaGees”.

The incident

Federal prosecutors charged Reed on November 19 with terrorism for allegedly setting MaGee on fire on a Chicago train. Charging documents filed in the U.S. District Court’s Northern District of Illinois showed that Reed, 50, is being charged with a federal count of committing a terrorist attack on a mass transit system, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Reed was sitting at the back of a car on a Blue Line L train when he approached MaGee, who sat with her back to him, according to a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrest affidavit, CNN reported. He doused MaGee with what was believed to be gasoline, following which she ran to the back of the train car. Reed then ignited the bottle, approached the victim, and set her ablaze.

The train pulled into a stop downtown after the attack, and Reed walked away. The victim, severely injured, stumbled out and collapsed on the platform. She was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County with severe burns to her head and body.