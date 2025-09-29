Landslide shuts Gatlinburg Bypass as NC braces for Tropical Depression Nine

A landslide shut down the Gatlinburg Bypass on Saturday after heavy rain caused flooding in parts of eastern Tennessee, the National Park Service said, according to Fox Weather report. Landslides are common in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and surrounding areas during heavy rain events.(Facebook)

Officials at Great Smoky Mountains National Park said the closure affects the roughly 4-mile loop around Gatlinburg.

"The Gatlinburg Bypass is closed until further notice due to a large landslide that occurred Saturday morning following heavy rainfall," the agency wrote in a weekend update.

Flash Flood warning was issued

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Sevier County, where National Weather Service Doppler radar showed rainfall of 2 to 3 inches per hour, leading to flooding.

The Sevier County Emergency Management Department said multiple roads in the county were also closed until water levels dropped.

Landslides are common in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and surrounding areas during heavy rain events. Tropical Depression Nine, which developed on September 27, 2025, between Cuba and the central Bahamas, is drifting northwest and could intensify into Tropical Storm Imelda by tomorrow.

Hurricane Helene brought more than a foot of rain

Last year, the remnants of Hurricane Helene brought more than a foot of rain, causing hundreds of slides, including along Interstate 40.

Parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway, which runs from Virginia to North Carolina, remain closed because of damage from that historic storm.

Transportation officials aim to reopen the entire parkway by late 2026, though the schedule could change depending on weather.

Tennessee emergency managers said they are monitoring conditions through the weekend and into next week for more rainfall.

As of early Saturday, no reopening date had been announced for the bypass, as crews checked the stability of nearby terrain and potential damage to the roadway.

For now, traffic is being rerouted through downtown Gatlinburg, which receives about 14 million visitors each year.

Late September remains part of the busy tourism season in Gatlinburg and nearby Pigeon Forge, as fall foliage continues to attract travelers.