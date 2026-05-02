Lara Trump reacts to bizarre conspiracy theory about Barron Trump: ‘Sorry to say…'

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of Donald Trump, has refuted an outrageous conspiracy theory concerning the President’s youngest son, Barron Trump.

Lara Trump rejects bizarre ‘time traveler’ theory about Barron Trump

Lara Trump debunks a conspiracy theory claiming her brother-in-law Barron is a time traveler, likening it to other absurd theories.(X/@Satoshi_Heart_)

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During a recent episode of The Right View with Lara Trump, she expressed that she had been engrossed in viral content regarding her brother-in-law and felt it necessary to confront one of the bizarre allegations made on his behalf.

As the youngest child of the President, Barron has displayed a noticeable hesitance to step into the public eye, which sharply contrasts with the behavior of his father and older siblings, Don Jr. and Eric.

This has unintentionally led to the 20-year-old developing an enigmatic persona among certain admirers, with one of the more ludicrous assertions being that he is a “time traveler.”

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‘I broke a lot of people’s hearts today,’ says Lara Trump

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{{^usCountry}} Lara addressed the viral theory during her show on Thursday, expressing astonishment at the number of views that some of these videos receive where they thoroughly analyze how this actually unfolded, only to provide a stark reality check. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lara addressed the viral theory during her show on Thursday, expressing astonishment at the number of views that some of these videos receive where they thoroughly analyze how this actually unfolded, only to provide a stark reality check. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I’m not trying to ruin anybody or rain on any parades here,” she stated, as per The UK Independent. “Barron Trump is not a time traveller. Sorry to say it. I’m sorry, I broke a lot of people’s hearts today.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I’m not trying to ruin anybody or rain on any parades here,” she stated, as per The UK Independent. “Barron Trump is not a time traveller. Sorry to say it. I’m sorry, I broke a lot of people’s hearts today.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Describing the conspiracy as indicative of the extent of truly bizarre content that exists online, she asked her audience if they can name a single time traveler. “Name me one time traveler. Name me anybody who actually can say that that’s a real thing?" she asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Describing the conspiracy as indicative of the extent of truly bizarre content that exists online, she asked her audience if they can name a single time traveler. “Name me one time traveler. Name me anybody who actually can say that that’s a real thing?" she asked. {{/usCountry}}

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“It doesn’t exist but people have gotten so far off the rails on this ‘Barron being a time traveler’ thing. I don’t know what to tell you. I think it’s crazy. I’ve known Barron for 18 years, OK, he’s not a time traveler," Lara added.

Basis of wild theory about Barron Trump

The foundation of the unlikely theory – which has been examined by Joe Rogan, among others – is that the American attorney and author Ingersoll Lockwood (1841-1918) penned two children’s books in the late 19th century featuring a wealthy boy adventurer named Wilhelm Heinrich Sebastian Von Troomp, also known as Baron Trump.

This character appears in two novels, The Travels and Adventures of Little Baron Trump and his Wonderful Dog Bulger (1889) and Baron Trump’s Marvellous Underground Journey (1893), which are believed to have been influenced by the fascination for fantastical literature that arose from the popularity of Lewis Carroll’s works.

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In these stories, Baron Trump is depicted as a bright young boy with “a very active brain” who resides at Castle Trump, from where he embarks on globe-trotting escapades that often lead him to offend the characters he meets.

The similarities between Lockwood’s writings and the MAGA era were initially highlighted during President Trump’s first term, but the notion that the novels are reflective of the real Barron Trump’s journeys back to the 1890s has gained traction alongside the increasing interest in the individual himself.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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