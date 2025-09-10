Larry Ellison vs Elon Musk: How did Oracle founder briefly dominate Tesla CEO's net worth? A look at his investments

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison climbed to the very top of the global rich list briefly on Wednesday as his fortune reached $393 billion at 10 am (US local time), pushing him ahead of Elon Musk, according the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The jump came after Oracle’s latest quarterly results blew past Wall Street expectations. Larry Ellison has overtaken Elon Musk as the world’s richest person, take a look at what he owns.(AFP)

Oracle’s shares spiked 41% on Wednesday, the company’s biggest single-day gain in its history. That rally alone added more than $100 billion to Ellison’s fortune. “There’s more growth to come,” Oracle executives told analysts, pointing to cloud infrastructure and AI as key drivers.

Musk, who held the top spot for almost a year, landed at the second spot for a shorter period with net worth of $385 billion. Tesla stock has slid 13% in 2025, erasing some of Musk’s gains. The Tesla CEO quickly made his way back to the top to reclaim his title.

According to Forbes, Elon Musk's current net worth stands at $439.9 billion, while Ellison is worth $399.7 billion. Surprisingly, Ellison also crossed the $400 billion mark on Wednesday, but that too for a smaller period.

Also Read: Larry Ellison's rag-to-riches journey: From being raised by adoptive relative to a college dropout

All about Larry Ellison's investments and fortunes

As per Forbes, Ellison, 81, has his wealth spread across a mix of tech, media, and even real estate. He still owns about 40% of Oracle, the software giant he launched in 1977 and ran as CEO for 37 years before stepping aside in 2014.

In 2012, he spent $300 million to buy nearly all of the Hawaiian island of Lanai, where he now lives full-time. He also has stakes outside software - nearly half of the newly merged Paramount Skydance, valued at around $28 billion, belongs to him after his son David’s Skydance joined forces with Paramount in August 2025.

Ellison was also one of Tesla’s largest shareholders during his board stint from 2018 to 2022, holding 45 million shares before stepping down.

The bigger picture

Ellison is only the second person in history to cross the $400 billion mark, following Musk. His fortune is built mainly on Oracle stock, which has soared 45% this year alone. Acquisitions, like the $28.3 billion purchase of health records company Cerner in 2021, have also strengthened Oracle’s position.

By contrast, Musk’s empire is under pressure. While he still controls Tesla, SpaceX, and other ventures, the electric carmaker’s stock slide and questions around his pay package have taken a toll. Tesla’s board has proposed a record-breaking payout that could make Musk the first trillionaire - if he hits ambitious performance targets.

Also read: Larry Ellison surpassed Elon Musk to become world's richest person. Who is he?

FAQs

How much is Larry Ellison worth?

Ellison's net worth is now estimated at $399.7 billion.

How did Ellison become the richest person?

Oracle’s stock price surged 41% after strong earnings, boosting Ellison's fortune.

What does Larry Ellison own outside Oracle?

He owns most of Lanai, a major stake in Paramount Skydance, and has held Tesla shares.

When did Ellison step down as Oracle CEO?

He left the CEO role in 2014 but remains chairman and CTO.

Who is now second on the rich list?

Ellison is now at the second spot as Musk has again retained his position.