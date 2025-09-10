Larry Ellison surpassed Elon Musk to become world's richest person. Who is he?

Elon Musk briefly lost his spot as the world's richest person to Larry Ellison, the cofounder and chief technology officer of Oracle, as the stocks of the tech giant soared by as much as 43 per cent on Wednesday in New York (local time), reported Bloomberg. Larry Ellison founded tech giant Oracle in 1977.(File/AFP)

Ellison's wealth soared by $101 billion on Wednesday morning in New York after Oracle reported higher than expected quarterly results, the Bloomberg report said, adding that this was the biggest single-day net worth increase ever recorded by the index.

The Oracle cofounder's total net worth touched a whopping $393 billion as compared to Elon Musk's $385 billion, the report added.

However, it was not long before Musk reclaimed the top spot on the same day, according to several billionaire indexes including Bloomberg and Forbes.

Currently, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Larry Ellison's net worth is $295 billion as compared to Elon Musk's $384 billion , as of 10.30 pm on Wednesday (IST).

According to Forbes, the figures are — Elon Musk is worth $439.9 billion and Larry Ellison is worth $399.7 billion.

Who is Larry Ellison?

Larry Ellison is software giant Oracle's cofounder and chief technology officer, of which he owns 40 per cent, according to Forbes. Earlier, he also served as Oracle's Chief Executive Officer for 37 years, before stepping down from the role in September 2014.

Ellison founded Oracle in 1977.

He also sat on Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle maker Tesla's board briefly, from 2018 to 2022, according to Forbes. The billionaire moved to Hawaiian island Lanai permanently in 2020. He had bought nearly all of t island in 2012 for $300 million.

The many assets of Larry Ellison also include around 50 per cent of media giant Paramount Skydance - the merger of Skydance Media and Paramount Global that happened in August this year.

Ellison also races sailboats, flies planes, and plays tennis and guitar, according to Oracle.