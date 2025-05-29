Larry Hoover commuted: Kanye West, Drake celebrate Gangster Disciples boss's ‘freedom’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday commuted Gangster Disciples founder Larry Hoover's sentence. The 74-year-old was serving multiple life sentences in federal prison, including a 200-year sentence on state charges in Illinois for the 1973 murder of William ‘Pooky’ Young. He was convicted of federal charges in 1997 and sentenced to six life terms. Kanye West and Drake at a 'Free Larry Hoover' concert(X)

While Trump's action nullifies the federal charges, it does not apply to the 200-year sentence in Illinois. However, that did not stop Kanye West aka Ye and Drake to celebrate Hoover's ‘freedom’.

The two posted pictures from their ‘free Larry Hoover’ concerts on social media.

Read More: Trump commuted Larry Hoover’s sentence: When will the notorious Chicago gangster be released?

“HOOVER FREE,” Drake wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“WORDS CAN’T EXPRESS MY GRATITUDE FOR OUR DEVOTED ENDURING PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP FOR FREEING LARRY HOOVER,” West said in a separate post.

Kanye West (now Ye), a Chicago native, has been a vocal advocate for Hoover’s release for years, citing his rehabilitation and community contributions. The rapper's support emerged publicly in 2018 when he met Trump at the White House, urging clemency for Hoover, arguing his imprisonment was due to positive community influence.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy pens emotional note for Trump after pardon: ‘I am fully prepared…’

West featured Larry Hoover Jr. on the tracks ‘Jesus Lord’ and ‘Jesus Lord, Pt. 2’, where Hoover Jr discusses his father’s incarceration and judicial flaws, thanking West for taking the fight to the Oval Office.

Kanye West then organized a historic concert with Drake at the Los Angeles Coliseum on December 9, 2021, to raise awareness for Hoover’s case and prison reform. The event followed the end of West’s feud with Drake, facilitated by J. Prince.