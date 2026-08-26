Larry Nordone, Darline Graham's husband's, net worth in focus as Lindsey Graham's sister wins South Carolina GOP race
Darline Graham Nordone, sister of late US Senator Lindsey Graham, won the Republican nomination to replace him on South Carolina’s general election ballot.
Darline Graham Nordone, sister of late US Senator Lindsey Graham, won the Republican nomination to replace him on South Carolina’s general election ballot. She defeated US Representative Ralph Norman in Tuesday’s special Republican primary runoff, two weeks after they emerged at the forefront of the 10-way primary.
Darline, endorsed by President Donald Trump, will now face Democratic nominee Annie Andrews in November. Today's win has put attention back on her family, including husband Larry Nordone, who has largely stayed out of the public eye. While Darline is estimated to have a net worth of about $2 million, many are now wondering about her husband's net worth. Here's all you need to know.
Larry Nordone: Darline Graham's husband's net worth in focus
Darline Graham has been married to Larry Nordone for about 20 years now and they have two children. A New Yorker profile noted that Larry was the chief operating officer or COO for two companies – Cosmox North America, which operates numerous brands centered on guns, lethal and nonlethal, and Birchwood Trading, which the publication reported sells ‘John Deere products—like gift products, not equipment.’
Also Read | Darline Graham Nordone family: What we know about husband Larry Nordone, daughters and bond with brother Lindsey
While Larry Nordone's earnings and net worth are not a matter of public record, employment and salary benchmarking platforms like Salary.com and Indeed place the average yearly earnings of a COO between $168,731 and $467,236. Notably, these are base salary estimates and the total package could be higher based on revenue and other perks that might be included for an executive position.
Thus, Larry Nordone's net worth could be between $1 million to $3 million. However, these are only estimates based off of base salary marks, and not a true representation of Darline Graham's husband's net worth, since that information is not publicly disclosed.
Darline Graham Nordone: All about GOP runoff win
Darline Graham has stressed to voters that she intends to support Trump’s policy positions and has often referenced in particular her co-sponsorship of a voting bill that is become a priority for the president.
Meanwhile, Norman promoted legislative know-how over Graham's inexperience. Darline and Norman met for a single runoff debate where she was unable to answer a question about whether the U.S. has a national security interest in Taiwan and the South China Sea. Darline said ‘national security is not my thing’ adding ‘I’m not that informed on national security.’
However, she received major backing ahead of the race, including from MAGA Inc., the super PAC that supports Trump and aligned Republicans. Notably, Darline is now gearing up for a contest that no Democrat has won in decades.
(With AP inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More