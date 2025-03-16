Las Vegas: Police respond to reports of shooting at Circus Circus Hotel near Adventuredome
Mar 16, 2025 07:18 AM IST
Las Vegas Metro police responded to reports of a possible shooting at a Circus Circus hotel on the Strip.
Las Vegas Metro police investigated reports of a possible shooting at a hotel on the Strip Saturday evening.
Officers responded shortly before 5:40 p.m. to a hotel in the 2800 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, near Circus Circus Drive, following reports of gunfire and fights.
While penning this article LVMPD had not found any victims or physical evidence confirming a shooting.
However, out of an “abundance of caution,” the hotel was evacuated.
