Las Vegas: Police respond to reports of shooting at Circus Circus Hotel near Adventuredome

Las Vegas Metro police investigated reports of a possible shooting at a hotel on the Strip Saturday evening. Metro police looked into reports of a shooting at a Las Vegas Strip hotel Saturday night. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Officers responded shortly before 5:40 p.m. to a hotel in the 2800 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, near Circus Circus Drive, following reports of gunfire and fights.

While penning this article LVMPD had not found any victims or physical evidence confirming a shooting.

However, out of an “abundance of caution,” the hotel was evacuated.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}