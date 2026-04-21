Laura Loomer is under fire after she slammed Candace Owens in a recent X post, saying “God hates you” and “humanity hates you,” following Candace's criticism of Erika Kirk. However, Netizens soon pointed out how Loomer herself had blasted Charlie Kirk in a scathing post on X just months before he was murdered in Utah.

Laura Loomer's old post slamming Charlie Kirk resurfaces after she says ‘humanity hates' Candace Owens (AP)

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“God hates you @RealCandaceO,” Loomer wrote. “It’s why he gave Charlie to Erika and why you didn’t even get to say goodbye to him. God hates you. Look in the mirror and internalize how much God hates you. We all hate you. Humanity hates you. And you are irredeemable.”

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{{^usCountry}} Candace has faced widespread criticism for her conspiracy theories, and for attacking Erika and Turning Point USA in the aftermath of Charlie’s death. In recent days, she accused Erika of removing all episodes of the Charlie Kirk Show from Spotify, Apple, and YouTube shortly after taking over as CEO of Turning Point USA after Charlie’s murder. She also claimed that Charlie removed his wedding ring the night before he was assassinated by Tyler Robinson in Utah. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candace has faced widespread criticism for her conspiracy theories, and for attacking Erika and Turning Point USA in the aftermath of Charlie’s death. In recent days, she accused Erika of removing all episodes of the Charlie Kirk Show from Spotify, Apple, and YouTube shortly after taking over as CEO of Turning Point USA after Charlie’s murder. She also claimed that Charlie removed his wedding ring the night before he was assassinated by Tyler Robinson in Utah. {{/usCountry}}

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Recently, Candace even accused Erika of lying about getting security concerns, claiming that Charlie’s widow actually skipped a recent Turning Point USA event near the University of Georgia because of “bad ticket sales.”

Laura Loomer under fire

Netizens quickly pointed out in the comment section how Loomer, in a July 2025 X post, had called Charlie a “political opportunist.” “This you?” an X user asked Loomer, attaching a screenshot of her post.

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Loomer wrote in the post, “I don’t ever want to hear @charliekirk11 claim he is pro-Trump ever again. After this weekend, I’d say he has revealed himself as political opportunist and I have had a front row seat to witness the mental gymnastics these last 10 years. Lately, Charlie has decided to behave like a charlatan, claiming to be pro-Trump one day while he stabs Trump in the back the next. TPUSA was only able to thrive thanks to the generosity of President Trump.”

Read More | Erika Kirk removed ‘Charlie Kirk Show’ episodes from Spotify, YouTube? Candace Owens' fresh allegations

“On the one year anniversary of the assassination attempt on Trump’s life, Charlie hosted @ComicDaveSmith at @TPUSA’s SAS conference where Dave Smith was able to speak to a bunch of conservative youth at an organization that claims to be Pro-Trump,” Loomer continued. “3 weeks ago, Dave Smith called for President Trump to be IMPEACHED and REMOVED from office over his decision to blow up Iran’s nuclear facilities.”

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She added, “Charlie played both sides of the Iran issue on his show as we all saw, because he wants to play to both sides of the aisle. The honorable thing to do is to have a position and actually defend it to the death instead of flip flopping. Smith said all of MAGA “should turn on Trump” and abandon him. He said this 3 weeks ago.”

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Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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