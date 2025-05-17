Laurel County tornado damage: Multiple injuries reported as homes destroyed near London, KY 363 closed| Photos

A powerful tornado tore through Laurel County, Kentucky, late Friday, leaving a trail of widespread destruction. A tornado tore through Laurel County, Kentucky.(Representational Image/ REUTERS)

According to WYMT, several injuries have been reported as homes and businesses sustained significant damage throughout the area.

Highway KY 363 has been shut down due to storm-related debris and damage. Reports of destruction have also come in from several nearby locations, including the Sunshine Hills community, the London-Corbin Airport, Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park, and the Oaks of London subdivision.

Emergency crews have launched a search and rescue operation across Laurel County. So far, no fatalities have been reported.

A suspected tornado was captured on the London-Corbin Airport’s live webcam Friday, showing the twister moving through the area just moments before the livestream abruptly cut out due to a power outage.

Also Read: Kentucky storm damage: US 27 in Somerset hit hard by tornado, Baxter’s Coffee and Lutheran Church damaged| Videos

Meanwhile, another tornado struck Somerset later Friday, causing significant damage throughout the city. Severe destruction was reported near Somerset Mall, with U.S. Highway 27 closed from Bob Evans to the mall until further notice. According to social media reports, businesses including South End Speedway, a Lutheran church, Baxter’s Coffee, Hardee’s (south location), and possibly a local theater were damaged.

The Somerset Fire Department confirmed the impact in a Facebook post: "The southern side of the city has been hit by a possible tornado. Crews are responding to weather damage in the Stoplight 22 area as well as Parkers Mill Road. Please avoid the area—poles and power lines are down.”

In a follow-up post, the department urged residents to stay away from affected zones: “Please stay out of the area of damage from the tornado !!! This is not the time to come out and sightsee, the extra traffic is causing our rescue units problems!!!”