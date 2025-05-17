London-Corbin Airport tornado: Webcam captures possible twister as Kentucky faces thunderstorms| Video

A possible tornado was spotted near London-Corbin Airport as severe storms swept through Kentucky. The suspected twister was captured on the airport's webcam.
A possible tornado was spotted near London-Corbin Airport as severe storms swept through Kentucky. The suspected twister was captured on the airport’s live webcam, with video showing it passing through the area moments before the livestream abruptly cut out due to a power outage.
The twister near London-Corbin Airport was captured just minutes after a violent tornado tore through Somerset, causing significant damage. According to unconfirmed reports, a mass casualty event has been declared in Somerset, with severe destruction reported in the area surrounding Somerset Mall.