Lawrence O’Donnell compares Stormy Daniels to 'modest nun' after Trump calls him 'a real loser', faces major backlash

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump called the MSNBC host "a real loser", who looks like "a shit".

“I spotted Ratings Challenged Lawrence O’Donnell, of MSDNC, in the Courthouse today. I haven’t seen him in years, He looks like shit, a real loser,” Trump wrote.

In another X post, Trump called out “NBC FAKE NEWS,” which he dubbed as “one of the worst in the business!!!”

On Tuesday, adult film star Stormy Daniels testified in the hush money case against Trump and provided details about their alleged 2006 sexual encounter at Lake Tahoe hotel in US, and the payment she received to keep the former president's extra marital affair secret.

While Trump refuses Daniels' allegations, his attorneys unsuccessfully petitioned for a mistrial during her testimony. Meanwhile, prosecutors claimed Trump paid hush money to the adult star to stay quiet while running for president in 2016.

Lawrence O’Donnell claps back at Trump

Following Trump's Truth Social post, Lawrence O’Donnell attempted to mock Trump with mention of Stormy Daniels on live TV by comparing her to a “modest nun.”

During his show, ‘The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights’, the MSNBC host emphasised on the presence of Trump and Daniels in the courtroom and also described her Tuesday testimony.

“Well the excitement and anticipation in the room hit a new high . she entered wearing all black as if on her way to a funeral the loose fitting plain black clothing draping from her shoulders to her toes suggested the modesty of a nun," he said while referring to Daniels.

He further said Daniels “makeup was minimal” just like the “other moms in her neighborhood might look when shopping at the local grocery store.”

“The long blonde hair held up with a clip at the back of her head the way it might be in a utilitarian way while she was doing dishes or checking one of the Horseshoes on her horse.”

“She later spoke of so proudly when she walked by him her face had the same expressionless somber look that all the jurors always have when they walk by him looking at the floor she didn't look at him,” he added.

Lawrence O’Donnell comes under fire over bizarre monologue on Daniels

Lawrence O’Donnell faced backlash on social media over his remarks during the show.



Colling Rugg, Co-Owner of Trending Politics, wrote on X, "I would like to know the IQ of the average MSNBC viewer."

"What is going on here! The mainstream media won't show you this," another X user reacted.

"The mainstream media is quite literally showing us this," Rugg replied.

“Lawrence O’Donnell gave a bizarre monologue on Stormy Daniels’ court appearance,” one more reacted.

Trump has been persistently attacking NBC and its sister network for months. He even proposed the network be investigated by the federal government for "treason."

Trump is now on trial in New York, facing 34 counts of falsifying business documents to conceal a hush money payment made to Daniels.