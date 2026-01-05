League of Legends down? Several users complain of issues; how to fix League Client Down error

League of Legends appeared to run into troubles on January 4. Several users complained about facing issues. At the time of writing, Downdetector showed over 7,000 people facing problems. League of Legends appeared to be down foe multiple users. Image for representational purposes. (Pixabay)

As per Downdetector, which tracks the status of online services and outages on the same, 81 percent of the people faced issues with the game launch.

Several people took to X to complain about the game being down.

“League of Legends down,” one person remarked. Another added that the problem was with Riot servers. They said, "riot servers down so i cant play tft or league."

Yet another said, “League client down for anyone else? League of Legends is no opening for me on EUW.”

League of Legends has addressed the outage issue. One gamer shared a snapshot of a message where League of Legends acknowledged that they're aware of players facing login issues, and promised they're working on a fix.

“We're aware of a problem causing login attempts to fail and are working on a fix,” they said.

Many also complained about League client being down.

How to fix League client down issue?

Some of the ways to try and fix and League client down issue include starting with basic restarts (PC, Task Manager to end Riot processes), then trying the built-in Repair tool in the Riot Client settings, checking antivirus exceptions, and finally running as administrator or reinstalling if needed.

However, given that the issue is being faced by multiple gamers, it seems that League of Legends will have to fix the problem on their side.

League of Legends is a multiplayer online battle arena video game. It boasts of numbers of around 120-131 million monthly active players.