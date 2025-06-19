Leanna Perry: Drunk NYC plane passenger whose meltdown went viral is an artist who works with top brands

Leanna Perry, the drunk passenger who made headlines for grabbing a woman's hair on a Southwest Airlines flight, is an artist who has worked with top brands, New York Post reported. The 32-year-old New York City-based illustrator was handcuffed and escorted off the plane at LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday for her unruly behaviour and offensive comments. Video clips of her meltdown have since gone viral on social media, with witnesses claiming she seemed “possessed” while throwing a violent fit. Leanna Perry, 32, was handcuffed and taken off an NYC flight after she violently grabbed a fellow passenger's hair and hurled insults (TikTok, Reddit)

Who is Leanna Perry? Drunk NYC passenger who went viral for grabbing woman's hair identified as artist

Perry, who was charged with aggravated assault, has worked as an artist for top brands like Maybelline, Adidas, MAC, Steve Madden, Hot Topic, and Shein, according to her social media handles. Last year, she joined beauty brand Maybelline as a leading designer. She has also collaborated with fashion designers Betsey Johnson and Nicole Miller, per her resume as reported by the outlet.

While onboard the Southwest flight on Tuesday, Perry exhibited violent behaviour, grabbing a fellow passenger by her hair. In the now-viral videos of the bizarre incident, she is seen calling the woman a “fat a** b**ch.” As other flyers and airline employees tried to restrain her, she began kicking and hurling insults at them. When a passenger told her to “let go of” the woman's hair, the drunk passenger claimed she was not even touching her, despite being caught on camera.

The Port Authority Police said they responded to a “report of an intoxicated passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight at Terminal B of LaGuardia Airport.” Meanwhile, a Southwest Airlines spokesperson told the outlet, “The Customer involved in the incident was removed from the flight and denied boarding.” “We commend our Team for their professionalism during the incident.”