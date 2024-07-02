Lesbian couple brutally beaten by group of men in ‘homophobic attack’

A lesbian couple's celebratory night out turned into a horrific ordeal as they became victims of an alleged “homophobic attack.” Emma MacLean and her girlfriend Tori Hogan were celebrating Emma's birthday in downtown Halifax when a group of men began catcalling at them, which soon turned into a physical altercation. The two women were left with multiple bruises, a chipped tooth, a broken nose, and lumps over their bodies. A same-sex couple were badly beaten by a group of men in an alleged 'homophobic attack'(X, formerly Twitter)

Same-sex couple beaten by mob of ‘Middle Eastern men’

Emma said that they were beaten by a mob of “Middle Eastern men,” whom she believed to be from Syria and were aged between 18 and 25, per The Sun. She shared the pictures of her bruises in a Facebook post, where she wrote, “One particular individual, wearing a red shirt with a walking boot, initially made a sexually degrading comment to me.”

“My partner Tori and this man got into a verbal altercation where this individual made several disgusting slurs, some being homophobic.” she continued. “Following this, the 7-10 men attacked me and my partner, throwing several punches and kicks to our faces, ribs, etc,” Emma added.

In one of the pictures shared on social media, Emma is seen beaten up, with blood dripping from her nose to her mouth. “The outcome of this attack has resulted in a broken nose, chipped tooth, several bruises and lumps on our head, faces, etc,” she said, adding, “We are extremely thankful that things were not worse.”

A video shot by a bystander shows the group of men attacking the two women in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia. “Hey, she’s a girl, stop!” a woman can be heard shouting in the clip. “What the f–k’s wrong with you?!” said another woman. Emma told CTV News that one of the men pushed her partner, Tori, onto cement stairs. “That’s when all the men start punching and kicking her,” she said.