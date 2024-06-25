Meryl Streep's daughter Louisa Jacobson comes out as lesbian days after actor's birthday

Meryl Streep's daughter Louisa Jacobson Gummer is celebrating Pride Month in a special way this year. The actor took to Instagram to come out as lesbian with a bunch of new pictures and also debuted her girlfriend, Anna Blundell. (Also read: Meryl Streep and Don Gummer have been secretly separated for over 6 years: ‘They will always care for each other’) Meryl Streep's daughter Louisa Jacobson has gone Instagram official with Anna Blundell.

Meryl's daughter comes out as lesbian

Did Louisa come out on Meryl's birthday on June 22? Louisa did not confirm that in the new set of pictures, where there was no mention of the Academy Award-winning actor. Instead, the new pictures had some selfies and a screenshot of an article with the headline that read, 'We're Entering a Joyful New Era of Lesbian Fashion.' In the caption, she wrote, “blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb.”

Reacting to the post, many users commented enthusiastically. One wrote, ‘The lesbians keep winning!" A second user said, “Coming out at your mom’s birthday is iconic.” A comment read, “Joyful joyful we adore thee.”

More details

Even though it is unclear for how long Louisa has been dating Anna Blundell, she has featured on her Instagram feed quite a few times over the past year. In a post on June, she had shared a bunch of pictures with her and wrote in the caption, "Life is so fun and cool & I'm the luckiest!!!"

Louisa is the youngest child of Meryl and husband Don Gummer. She has a fine arts master's degree in acting from the Yale School of Drama. Louisa made her acting debut in the TV movie Gone Hollywood in 2019, and shot to wider attention in in 2022 with HBO Max's period drama The Gilded Age.

Meryl was last seen in season three of Only Murders In The Building. She recently appeared at the AFI awards evening to honour this year's recipient Nicole Kidman.