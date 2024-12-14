‘Life of the party’ Luigi Mangione smashes beer container on his forehead, chugs down the beverage in wild video: Watch

A new video that has surfaced shows UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s alleged killer Luigi Mangione letting loose and having fun during his college years. The video shows the 26-year-old Ivy League graduate repeatedly smashing a beer container on his forehead before chugging down the beverage. Partygoers cheer as Mangione drinks the beer during the party trick. Luigi Mangione smashes beer container on his forehead, chugs down the beverage in wild video (TMZ screenshots)

A source told TMZ that the incident took place at a massive St. Patrick's Day party during Magione’s time at the University of Pennsylvania back in 2019. The insider added that this behaviour was not unusual for Mangione, who was "the life of the party in college." He was popular and liked because he was widely known to be kind, funny, creative and intelligent.

The insider said that Mangione was a tech-oriented person who majored in computer engineering. He was not a loner, the source added.

The insider further said Mangione’s arrest was "shocking and unexpected." He is accused of shooting Thompson dead on a sidewalk in Midtown. After being arrested at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s, he is now facing murder and gun charges.

Luigi Mangione was not a client of UnitedHealthcare

A new report has claimed that Mangione vanished for several months after fleeing the US to “zen out” on a solo Asia trip, before suddenly returning to kill Thompson in the Big Apple. He was never a client of UnitedHealthcare but may have been motivated to kill Thompson due to the health insurance company’s size and influence, a senior NYPD official claimed. Mangione was aware that the company was holding its annual investor conference at a Manhattan hotel on the day he gunned down the CEO.

“We have no indication that he was ever a client of UnitedHealthcare, but he does make mention that it is the fifth largest corporation in America, which would make it the largest healthcare organization in America,” Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told NBC. “So that’s possibly why he targeted that company.”