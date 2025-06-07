List of stores closing this weekend, including 124-year-old iconic brand

Higher employer National Insurance payments and rising wage costs since April have added more pressure. Many retailers are also leaving city centers and moving to out-of-town shopping areas.(Pexels)

On top of rising business rates, energy bills, and rent, some shops have had to raise prices or even shut down.

Of course, it's important to remember that shops close for many reasons, not just because the economy is struggling.

Sometimes, a chain will shut a branch that isn’t doing well and open another one in a different area where they expect more customers. Many retailers are also leaving city centers and moving to out-of-town shopping areas.

Either way, five stores will close this weekend, including a department store that’s been around for over 120 years.

Here’s a full list of the shops we know are shutting down for good.

Ginger

Ginger, based in Norwich, will close for the last time on Saturday. The store was started by David and Rodger Kingsley in 1978, after their earlier business, Jonathan Trumbull, launched in 1971.

But store manager Beckie Kingsley said the closure is due to the economy and the impact of Covid-19. She said: "It's with truly heavy hearts that, after 46 unforgettable years, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to close the doors at our beautiful, beloved and historic Timber Hill home.

"We've weathered many storms over the decades, but there's been ongoing challenges of today's financial climate - coupled with the lasting impact and huge shifts within the retail landscape since Covid.

"This led us to ask - does it still work for us? After deep reflection, the answer, sadly, is no."

Daniel of Ealing

Historic department store Daniel of Ealing in London will close for good on Sunday, after being open for 124 years.

Prices have been cut on homeware, clothes, toys, sports gear, and shoes, with discounts of up to 50%.

People finding out the popular store is closing have shared their sadness online.

One person wrote: "Loved this shop and it’s top floor restaurant."

Another said: "Ealing has lost its heart, soul and uniqueness!"

The Works

Stationery shop The Works is closing its Margate location on Sunday. Shoppers will have to travel to Westwood Cross Shopping Centre or Ramsgate Garden Centre for the nearest stores.

A spokesperson for the company said closing the branch is "as part of ongoing plans to optimise our store portfolio".

Shoppers have reacted with disappointment. One person said online: "No I love The Works."

Another added: "Be nothing left in the town soon."

Emporium Worthing

Independent bar and shop Emporium Worthing is also closing to the public on Sunday, saying it's doing so "with a heavy heart".

The owners shared a long message on Facebook to announce the decision.

They wrote: "We share the challenging decision to close Emporium Worthing after five memorable years of serving you.

"This has been a tough choice for us, but after careful reflection, we believe it is the best path forward and the right choice for us at this time."

A large closing down sale is underway to clear out everything, even shelves and furniture.

But it’s not all bad—Emporium will continue online, selling hardwares.

New Look

New Look is shutting its store in Birmingham's Northfield Shopping Centre on June 8.

A photo posted on Facebook showed the store window with signs about the closure and directed shoppers to their website.

People are upset to hear the news.

One Facebook user wrote: "Will soon be a ghost town, absolutely nothing left."

Another said: "Online (retail) is killing shops." A New Look spokesperson said: "We would like to thank all of our colleagues and the local community for their support over the years.

"We hope customers continue to shop with us online at newlook.com, where our full product ranges can be found."