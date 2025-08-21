Little Rock shooting: Homicide near parking lot of Rockefeller elementary school, lockdown lifted

The Rockefeller Early Childhood Center, an elementary school in Little Rock, Arkansas, was placed on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon after a fatal shooting near the school's parking lot. The lockdown has now been lifted, and the parents are picking their children up, the local media reported. Representational.(Unsplash)

The elementary school is located on 700 E 17th Street in Little Rock. There was a crime scene at the school's parking lot as police continued to probe the incident. The shooting happened at the 15th and Bragg Street, which near the school's parking lot.

Police said that the cause of the shooting appeared to be domestic nature. They confirmed that it was not a school shooting and no one else was injured.

At around 2:55 p.m., 911 calls were made reporting the shooting, as per NBC affiliate KARK.

The victim, a woman, was found unresponsive and died at the scene, police confirmed. There is no word on the suspect yet.

This story is developing.