Liver King arrested: What are the charges he is facing for ‘cryptic threats’ to Joe Rogan

Brian ‘Liver King’ Johnson was arrested in Austin, Texas, on 24 June. Known for his ancestral lifestyle advocacy, the influencer has now found himself in legal woes after being charged with making a “terroristic threat,” a Class B misdemeanour in Texas. Brian ‘Liver King’ Johnson was arrested in Austin, Texas, charged with a Class B misdemeanor for making a terroristic threat.(Netflix)

Local news outlet KXAN reported that the arrest was made due to Johnson's behaviour that authorities found threatening, though they haven’t yet disclosed who the threat was directed toward.

Under Texas law, a terroristic threat could be applicable in case an individual makes any verbal or physical statement or gesture that leaves someone feeling endangered with a situation of grave harm or the intent to induce panic. The threat carries a potential penalty of up to $2,000 in fines and up to 180 days in jail.

Liver King threatened Joe Rogan? All his cryptic rant on Instagram

While officials remain tight-lipped, many fans believe the arrest may be linked to a series of Instagram posts Liver King made just one day before his arrest, posts that appeared to call out none other than podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

“Joe Rogan, I’m calling you out, my name’s Liver King. Man to man, I’m picking a fight with you. I have no training in Jiu-jitsu; you’re a black belt, you should dismantle me. But I’m picking a fight with you. Your rules, I’ll come to you, whenever you’re ready,” Johnson said in a video posted on 23 June.

What followed were multiple Instagram Stories in which Liver King documented his trip to Austin. “Hey, Joe Rogan, we’re taking a quick pit stop to grab a couple of treats. That’s how we do it here. Welcome to Texas,” he said in another video.

He added later, “I’m in kind of a fight mode, and I’m thinking I might have a double-shot energy drink, maybe. That’s what I’m thinking. What would you drink?”

Following that, Johnson posted a clip of himself being detained by Austin police.

“The Austin Police Department, as we speak, is on their way to a hotel in downtown Austin to arrest the Liver King because he has been making a lot of bizarre, cryptic threats to Joe Rogan,” controversial radio host Alex Jones.