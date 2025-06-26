Liver King's first jail photos emerge as he targets Joe Rogan again, 'If anybody knows he's around…'

Brian ‘The Liver King’ Johnson is out of jail in Austin and his new mugshot has emerged, but he has started posting new videos again, seemingly trying to go after Joe Rogan. Brian Johnson, a.k.a “The Liver King” was released out of jail, but soon after his release he again started posting videos on Instagram that reveal his intent to fight Joe Rogan.(@CStewartNews/ X, @liverking/ Instagram)

Johnson was arrested Tuesday, June 24, for making a terroristic threat following two strange videos he posted, where he repeatedly said he wanted to fight Rogan. On June 24, he shared a video on social media showing police arresting him. He was taken in for a terroristic threat charge, which is a Class B misdemeanor. Now, according to new posts on Instagram, he's out and back at a hotel.

'He thought if you just put him in jail…'

The day after getting out, on June 25, Johnson posted another video. He said, "Some guy, he thought if you just put him in jail, have the Violent Crimes Division have them come arrest him for a terroristic threat, and the whole time that terroristic threat you thought was a bomb or something, inside that box, it’s actually a present back for you and your Mothership colleagues for having my wife and me in Mothership that I've held onto."

‘The videos will never stop…,’ says Liver King

Then he added, "So the terroristic threat that was reduced to an I actually don't want to say any details nor any names. That's how you get ready for a fight. And you thought the videos would stop, but they will never stop."

Even though he didn’t say Rogan’s name during an Instagram livestream, he hinted at him and talked more about the arrest and a restraining order.

He said, "I've been given the gift of a restraining order just recently. And so if anybody knows if someone else whose first name rhymes with blow whose last name is Rogan, I'm not allowed to say it (referring to Joe Rogan)."

He went on, "If anybody knows he's around the capital, there's a restraining order, I'm not allowed to say that either, just let me know if he'll be within 200 yards."

As per Hollywood Reporter, Johnson said he has to do a mental health check this week and one each month going forward. Despite that, he still invited Rogan to meet him and his family.

He said, "If your first name starts with a J and your last name is Rogan, I actually do invite your family. I take it back; I invite you to meet my family."

He also thanked fans in the video for praying and checking on him. So far, Rogan hasn’t said anything publicly about the whole thing.