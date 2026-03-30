Logan Township ‘immediate dispersal’ alert: What happened on the Bridgeport Speedway today?

An incident on the Bridgeport Speedway on Sunday sparked an "immediate dispersal" alert for residents of Logan Township, New Jersey, the community where the speedway is located. Representational image. (Unsplash)

The emergency alert was issued by the Logan County Police Department at 3:47pm ET, asking them to "disperse the Bridgeport Speedway immediately."

A massive police response was underway at the speedway by the Logan County Police Department. Locals reported seeing multiple police and emergency vehicles at the scene.

Around two hours later, the alert was lifted. It is unclear what happened at the Bridgeport Speedway today, but some details are being reported by Logan Township residents on social media.

What Happened At The Bridgeport Speedway Today? As of now, very few details are available about the incident on the Bridgeport Speedway in Logan County on Sunday afternoon. The Logan County Police Department has not issued a statement on it, as of now.

However, many reports of what transpired on the Bridgeport Speedway this afternoon are surfacing on social media.

Denise Simons Humble, a resident of New Jersey, wrote on Facebook that a car music festival organized through social media near the McDonald's and Exit 10 resulted in a few hundred people gathering in the area.

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Facebook posts showed that the music fest, dubbed the "largest car music festival" in the Tri-State, was held at the Bridgeport Motorsports Park in Swedesboro. The influx of the crowd was a result of the incident, according to local residents.

To reiterate, the official details of the incident remain unclear.

Multiple nearby roads connected to the freeway were closed as the dispersal response by the Logan Township PD continued. It led to traffic congestion, which later normalized.

George Schweigart Injured In Bridgeport Speedway Crash New York driver George Schweigar crashed during the 602 Crate Sportsman B-Main race at the Bridgeport Speedway on March 21. His car collided with Dave Milosar's spinning vehicle, resulting in serious injury to Schweigar.

He was airlifted from Logan Township and later found with brain trauma after Milosar's car struck him in the head. Further medical evaluation revealed a host of serious injuries: He sustained head trauma with brain hemorrhages, two neck fractures, rib breaks, a facial fracture, and a lower back fracture. He remains sedated with signs of improvement and responsiveness.