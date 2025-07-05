Long Beach fire: Videos show massive blaze; officials yet to address situation

Long Beach fire: A massive fire reportedly broke out in California's Long Beach on Friday. Locals posted videos on social media, alerting others to avoid the area. In a clip, a large plume of smoke could be seen coming out of a structure. One witness said they could hear explosions. A massive fire broke out in Long Beach on Friday(Facebook/Dean Smith)

No injuries or structural damage has been reported yet. The Long Beach Fire Department is yet to issue a statement about the fire.

“Pay attention to this video. You'll notice a Long Beach. Police officer to vehicle blocking a fire truck from getting in the only alley area that they can get to by road to get to this fire. A Long Beach police department was blocking the driveway and you is nowhere to be found. The fire truck was hunk in his horn forever until the officer,” one person wrote on social media.

They further added that ‘they are still explosions going on still blowing things are blowing up’.

“There's an auto body shot back there and now it hurts in ambulance. Sometimes really going on back there.They got 78 fire trucks.”

Recent Fire Incidents in Long Beach

The fire incident on Friday comes weeks after two suspicious fires occurred in Long Beach near the Los Cerritos neighborhood. The first fire, reported near the 405 Freeway and Long Beach Boulevard, involved mattresses and other items burning in a tunnel.

A second fire broke out shortly after at a storage yard on Del Mar Avenue near Terrylynn Place, where large plastic tubing caught fire, producing thick black smoke visible for miles.

Long Beach Fire Department (LBFD) spokesperson Brian Fisk reported that firefighters quickly extinguished both fires, which were treated as suspicious.

In January, a two-alarm fire broke out in a home on the 5600 block of California Avenue, North Long Beach, displacing nine people, including seven minors. The LBFD reported that fire crews worked to prevent the blaze from spreading further. No injuries were reported, but the cause remained under investigation.