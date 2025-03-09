Long Island wildfire sparks bizarre Epstein theory, 'Isn't this near where Pam Bondi said…?'

Massive brush fires that broke out in Long Island, New York has sparked a bizarre Epstein theory. After videos of the fire surfaced on social media, an X user suggested that the “wildfire” may have broken out near where US Attorney General Pam Bondi said the FBI was withholding documents on the convicted sex offender. Firemen stand on the road side near Francis S. Gabreski Airport on March 8, 2025 in Westhampton, New York. Strong winds fueled multiple brush fires on New York's Long Island, closing roads and reportedly burning structures. (Photo by David Dee Delgado / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Authorities have said that towns and communities in Long Island were on alert due to brush fires that spewed thick smoke into the air. As the fires wreaked havoc, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in Suffolk County.

Residents panicked after four wildfires erupted at the edge of the Hamptons on Saturday, March 8. The fires broke out in Center Moriches, East Moriches, Eastport and Westhampton, and blanketed parts of Long Island’s East End shortly after 1 pm. Thick smoke filled up the sky, with homes in middle class communities and wealthy parts of the Hamptons being threatened, the New York Post reported,

Now, sharing a video of smoke from the massive fire, an X user said, “Wait... Isn't this near where Pam Bondi said the FBI was withholding Epstein documents from her?”

“How scary,” a user commented on the post. “They’re saying it’s a brushfire,” another user pointed out. “omg if this turns out to be true you’re giving me the lotto numbers,” one user commented, while another said, “How ironic - celebrity location, Diddy white parties -Similar to the Cali fires..jus’ sayin.” “Things that make you go “hmmmmmm”,” said a user.

What did Pam Bondi say?

About a week ago, Bondi accused federal investigators of withholding thousands of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. She urged the FBI to release the information without any omissions.

Bondi asked FBI director Kash Patel in a public letter to investigate why the documents were being withheld by the agency. She released the "first phase" of newly declassified files, but those did not contain any major new allegations or revelations.

Bondi wrote in the letter, "Late yesterday, l learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein. Despite my repeated requests, the FBI never disclosed the existence of the files."

She directed Patel to conduct an immediate investigation into why the FBI had not followed her order, saying, "You will deliver to me a comprehensive report of your findings and proposed personnel action within 14 days.”