Loretta Swit dies: How many MASH cast members are still alive?

Loretta Swit, popular for her role as Major Margaret 'Hot Lips' Houlihan on MASH*, died on Friday, her representative Harlan Boll confirmed to TMZ. She was 87 years old. The report cited police records to add that officials suspect that she passed away of natural causes. She was in her New York City home.

Swit and Alan Alda were the longest-serving cast members on MASH, which was based on Robert Altman’s 1970 film, which was itself based on a novel by Richard Hooker, the pseudonym of H. Richard Hornberger. The CBS sitcom aired for 11 years from 1972 to 1983. Its finale had over 100 million viewers.

How many MASH cast members are still alive?

Alan Alda (Captain Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce)

Details: Born January 28, 1936, Alda is 89 years old. He appeared in all 256 episodes, winning six Emmys for acting, writing, and directing, including the series finale “Goodbye, Farewell and Amen.” Post-MASH, he starred in The Aviator (2004, Oscar-nominated), ER, 30 Rock, and Ray Donovan (2022).

Loretta Swit (Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan)

Born November 4, 1937, Swit was 87 at the time of her death. She appeared in all but 11 episodes, winning two Emmys (1980, 1982). Post-MASH, she acted in The Love Boat, Murder, She Wrote, and Play the Flute (2019), and focused on animal rights through SwitHeart Animal Alliance.

Jamie Farr (Corporal/Sergeant Maxwell Q. Klinger)

Born July 1, 1934, Farr is 90 years old. He appeared in all 11 seasons, initially recurring before becoming a regular in season four.

Mike Farrell (Captain B.J. Hunnicutt)

Born February 6, 1939, Farrell is 86 years old. He joined in season four, appearing in 187 episodes, and was nominated for an Emmy in 1980.

Gary Burghoff (Corporal Walter "Radar" O’Reilly)

Born May 24, 1943, Burghoff is 82 years old. He appeared in 174 episodes, leaving after season seven, with a notable performance in “Abyssinia, Henry.”

William Christopher (Father John Francis Mulcahy)

Born October 20, 1932, Christopher died on December 31, 2016, at 84 from lung cancer.

Wayne Rogers (Captain "Trapper" John McIntyre)

Born April 7, 1933, Rogers died on December 31, 2015, at 82 from pneumonia complications.

Larry Linville (Major Frank Burns)

Born September 29, 1939, Linville died on April 10, 2000, at 60 from lung cancer complications.

Harry Morgan (Colonel Sherman T. Potter)

Born April 10, 1915, Morgan died on December 7, 2011, at 96 from pneumonia.

McLean Stevenson (Lt. Colonel Henry Blake)

Born November 14, 1927, Stevenson died on February 15, 1996, at 68 from a heart attack. He left after season three, with his character’s death in “Abyssinia, Henry” shocking viewers. He later starred in The McLean Stevenson Show.

David Ogden Stiers (Major Charles Emerson Winchester III)

Born October 31, 1942, Stiers died on March 3, 2018, at 75 from bladder cancer.

Patrick Adiarte (Ho-Jon)

Born August 2, 1942, Adiarte died on April 15, 2025, at 82 from pneumonia in a Los Angeles hospital.

Judy Farrell (Nurse Able)

Born March 1, 1938, Farrell died on April 2, 2023, at 84 from a stroke. She appeared in eight episodes, starting in season five.

Kellye Nakahara (Nurse Kellye)

Born January 16, 1948, Nakahara died on February 16, 2020, at 72 from cancer. She appeared in 167 episodes as a recurring nurse.