Loretta Swit dies at 87: What was the M*A*S*H star's net worth?

Loretta Swit, Margaret 'Hot Lips' Houlihan, on the legendary CBS sitcom M*A*S*H*, has passed away at the age of 87. Actress and animal rights advocate Loretta Swit has died at 87, leaving behind a legacy.

Her publicist, Harlan Boll, confirmed the sad news, stating that Swit died just after midnight on Friday at her home in New York City. The police report said the cause is suspected to be natural.

What was the Loretta Swit star's net worth?

Over the course of her career, Swit amassed a net worth of $4 million. While M*A*S*H* was her most famous role, she also brought her talent to the stage in a number of acclaimed productions, including The Balcony, Any Wednesday, Same Time, Next Year, and Mame.

She also became a familiar face to fans of game shows, regularly appearing as a celebrity guest on hit series like Pyramid and Match Game during the 1970s.