Lorna Hajdini case: Ex-JPMorgan banker faces major blow amid ongoing ‘sex slave’ lawsuit
JPMorgan's former banker received approval for his lawyer's withdrawal from his sex-assault lawsuit, but the attorney must report any false claims.
A former JPMorgan banker has received approval for his lawyer to withdraw from representing him. However, the attorney is now required to inform JPMorgan if any false claims were made in his former client's sensational sex-assault lawsuit, the NY Post reported.
Who is Daniel Kaiser? All we know amid ‘sex slave’ lawsuit
Lawyer Daniel Kaiser’s request to step down from representing the accuser in the high-profile “sex slave” lawsuit was granted on Tuesday during a brief session at Manhattan Supreme Court.
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Kaiser, who has previously represented accusers of Jeffrey Epstein, initially sought to withdraw from the case in late May, although the reasons for this remain unclear.
Additionally, the judge mandated on Tuesday that Kaiser — who did not attend the hearing — must provide disclosures regarding any false statements that his client may have made in the lawsuit filed in April, which claimed that 35-year-old accuser was sexually abused by his JPMorgan manager, 37-year-old Lorna Hajdini.
“I bet your little Asian, fish head wife doesn’t have these cannons,” a statement from the lawsuit was echoed across social media for several weeks.
Lorna Hajdini case: All we know about accuser's lawsuit
Other allegations described instances of the accuser weeping as Hajdini imposed herself upon him – occasionally within their JPMorgan office – as well as an occurrence where she purportedly intruded into his apartment and insisted on remaining until he engaged in sexual relations with her.
The accuser's lawsuit stated that he acquiesced to her advances due to her position as his supervisor, expressing concern that she would jeopardize his career if he resisted her demands.
Hajdini firmly rejected the accusations, labeling them as entirely concocted.
JP Morgan supported her denial, asserting that ex-JP Morgan employee claims were fabricated.
The accuser initiated the process to withdraw the lawsuit earlier in June, as his legal representatives asserted that the initial suit failed to include federal violations such as race discrimination, retaliation, and interference with medical and family leave.
His new legal team has expressed a desire to refile the case in federal court, a move that Hadjini and JP Morgan’s teams have attempted to prevent.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More