Lorna Hajdini case: Ex-JPMorgan banker faces major blow amid ongoing ‘sex slave’ lawsuit

A former JPMorgan banker has received approval for his lawyer to withdraw from representing him. However, the attorney is now required to inform JPMorgan if any false claims were made in his former client's sensational sex-assault lawsuit, the NY Post reported. A former JPMorgan banker’s attorney has been allowed to withdraw from the client’s sex-assault lawsuit, but must report any false claims made. (Screengrab)

Who is Daniel Kaiser? All we know amid ‘sex slave’ lawsuit Lawyer Daniel Kaiser’s request to step down from representing the accuser in the high-profile “sex slave” lawsuit was granted on Tuesday during a brief session at Manhattan Supreme Court.

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Kaiser, who has previously represented accusers of Jeffrey Epstein, initially sought to withdraw from the case in late May, although the reasons for this remain unclear.

Additionally, the judge mandated on Tuesday that Kaiser — who did not attend the hearing — must provide disclosures regarding any false statements that his client may have made in the lawsuit filed in April, which claimed that 35-year-old accuser was sexually abused by his JPMorgan manager, 37-year-old Lorna Hajdini.

“I bet your little Asian, fish head wife doesn’t have these cannons,” a statement from the lawsuit was echoed across social media for several weeks.

Lorna Hajdini case: All we know about accuser's lawsuit Other allegations described instances of the accuser weeping as Hajdini imposed herself upon him – occasionally within their JPMorgan office – as well as an occurrence where she purportedly intruded into his apartment and insisted on remaining until he engaged in sexual relations with her.

The accuser's lawsuit stated that he acquiesced to her advances due to her position as his supervisor, expressing concern that she would jeopardize his career if he resisted her demands.

Hajdini firmly rejected the accusations, labeling them as entirely concocted.

JP Morgan supported her denial, asserting that ex-JP Morgan employee claims were fabricated.

The accuser initiated the process to withdraw the lawsuit earlier in June, as his legal representatives asserted that the initial suit failed to include federal violations such as race discrimination, retaliation, and interference with medical and family leave.

His new legal team has expressed a desire to refile the case in federal court, a move that Hadjini and JP Morgan’s teams have attempted to prevent.