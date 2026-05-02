Lorna Hajdini row: JPMorgan's exec made derogatory remarks against victim's wife during alleged assault; ‘I bet your…’

Lorna Hajdini, who serves as an Executive Director at JPMorgan Chase, has recently attracted considerable attention online due to a scandalous controversy. Since April 30, 2026, she has been in the news following the public disclosure of her high-profile lawsuit filed in the New York County Supreme Court.

Lorna Hajdini, JPMorgan Chase's Executive Director, faces a lawsuit from a junior colleague alleging sexual assault, racial harassment, and abuse of power.(X/@san_x_m)

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A junior male colleague of Indian descent, referred to as 'John Doe,' has accused Lorna of sexual assault and abuse of power. Additionally, the colleague claimed that she directed derogatory insults towards his wife. This incident has ignited discussions surrounding racial discrimination and has led to a wave of hostility directed at her.

Also Read: Lorna Hajdini sued: JPMorgan reacts over bombshell assault allegations | A look at victim's demands

‘I bet your little Asian…’: Lorna Hajdini's alleged remarks against victim's wife

Doe has alleged that Hajdini coerced him into engaging in non-consensual and degrading sexual acts over a period of several months in 2024. During one of the purported forced physical encounters that occurred in the victim's apartment, she allegedly made racially charged insults towards his wife. His spouse is reportedly of Asian descent, while Lorna Hajdini is white, which served as the basis for the latter's insult towards the former.

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{{^usCountry}} Recalling Lorna's sexual advances in his apartment, he noted that she removed her shirt and made derogatory comparisons between her own body and that of his wife. While allegedly fondling her breasts, she purportedly stated: "I bet your little Asian, fish head, wife doesn't have these cannons." What are the allegations made by the victim against Lorna Hajdini? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling Lorna's sexual advances in his apartment, he noted that she removed her shirt and made derogatory comparisons between her own body and that of his wife. While allegedly fondling her breasts, she purportedly stated: "I bet your little Asian, fish head, wife doesn't have these cannons." What are the allegations made by the victim against Lorna Hajdini? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The victim, who initiated a lawsuit in April 2026 against Lorna Hajdini, accused her of a “disturbing pattern” of sexual assault, racial harassment, and professional coercion. Lorna, serving as an Executive Director at JPMorgan, was alleged to have exploited her senior position to compel him into "non-consensual and humiliating sexual acts." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim, who initiated a lawsuit in April 2026 against Lorna Hajdini, accused her of a “disturbing pattern” of sexual assault, racial harassment, and professional coercion. Lorna, serving as an Executive Director at JPMorgan, was alleged to have exploited her senior position to compel him into "non-consensual and humiliating sexual acts." {{/usCountry}}

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He claimed that she threatened him by stating, "If you don't f**k me soon, I'm going to ruin you," and warned that his promotion and year-end bonuses would be jeopardized if he did not comply with her demands.

The lawsuit further alleged that Hajdini confessed to drugging John Doe with Rohypnol and erection-enhancing medication on several occasions to facilitate coerced sexual encounters. She was also accused of insulting the victim by using various racial slurs, repeatedly referring to him as "my little brown boy," "brown boy Indian," and "boy toy."

Additionally, she reportedly made disparaging comments about his wife, referring to her as an "Asian fish head." The complaint also asserted that Lorna misused her executive credentials to gain unauthorized access to John's personal bank accounts, allowing her to track his whereabouts and monitor his activities.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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