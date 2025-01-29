Los Angeles: Mystery behind ominous ‘help’ messages in viral Google Earth visuals outed; LAPD debunks conspiracies

Alarming aerial Google Earth visuals of a deserted lot in Los Angeles have fuelled a new wave of conspiracy theories online. The brand-new subject of heavy speculation went viral on social media after Google satellite images raised alarm with ominous cries for “HELP” carved into the debris of an LA property. Police have since confirmed that the rail yard located a mile east of Los Angeles City Hall belongs to Union Pacific Railroad, per The Independent. Mysterious signs have 'Help' written in debris have popped up near a Los Angeles shipping yard.(Google Maps)

The creepy zoomed-in satellite images also revealed the words “LAPD,” “federal,” and “TRAFICO,” which means traffic in Spanish. The last one especially caught the attention of SNS users, who linked the abandoned property filled with dumpsters and trash to a potential ground for human trafficking. “A vacant lot near an overseas container facility. Human trafficking is a real possibility here,” an X user wrote on the microblogging platform.

Human trafficking conspiracy theories shut down

Quelling the eerie speculative internet fire, officials were quick to debunk the wild conspiracy and netizens’ frenzied fears of the worst.

Union Pacific Railroad issued a statement to The US Sun, confirming that the property is not a hotspot for any criminal activity, except trespassing. That’s not all. The photos gaining viral footage on the internet aren’t even new. “Photos circulating on Google maps that show the word 'help' on Union Pacific property were created about a year ago,” a Union Pacific Police Department spokesperson said. “No one was or is in danger.” The officials also informed that a man had previously trespassed on the lot to create the “misleading messages.”

He is also believed to have orchestrated a similar disturbing visual on nearby properties. “We want to remind the public that it is illegal - and more importantly unsafe - to trespass on Union Pacific property.” Thereafter, the Los Angeles Police Department revealed that the suspected trespasser had been on the lot for several years.

Los Angeles gamers visit the controversial property

Despite the images being a year old, their viral resurfaced saga’s origin story is still a mystery. A group of Los Angeles gamers called the FaZe Clan is just one player in the picture as they attempted to explore the mysterious location in a live stream on January 26. Streamers Rani Netz, Nick Fosco, and Jason Nguyen, known as Stable Ronaldo, Lacy, and Jasontheween, respectively, ultimately ran off the spot after a pack of dogs seemingly chased them away.

LAPD responds to mysterious ‘help’ messages

X user @LAGuy310 even shared a visual proof of interviewing a local, who held “one guy” responsible for the ominous messages. However, the interviewee had no answer as to why the person purportedly named “Jose” has been doing this for years.

The LAPD Central X account responded to the clip: “We’ve had several different contacts with the individual you speak of. He has refused housing or a mental health evaluation. There is no evidence of Human Trafficking. He has been at the location for a few years.”