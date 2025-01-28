Longtime LA mansion Gwyneth Paltrow bought with ex Chris Martin finally off market after millions-worth price cut

Gwyneth Paltrow can no longer call her more than a decade-old Los Angeles mansion her home. The very house she bought in single-digit millions in 2012 with her ex-husband Chris Martin has been sold less than a year after the abode was listed for double-digit millions. Gwyneth Paltrow's now-sold Los Angeles mansion in the Brentwood neighbourhood sits on two-thirds of an acre in Mandeville Canyon. (Instagram (left) / The Beverly Hills Estates (right))

Despite the Iron Man actress losing out on a few million dollars compared to the original May 2024 listing for $29.99 million, she’s still been treated to a considerable bump compared to her own 2012 purchase for $9.95 million.

Gwyneth Paltrow's LA mansion finally sold after discount

The Wall Street Journal confirmed this week that the 8,000 square-foot house located in the Mandeville Canyon area of Brentwood neighbourhood remained untouched by the fatal LA wildfires that had already burnt thousands of structures, including many A-list Hollywood homes. The lavish single-story residence was officially sold for $22 million.

Prior to this final price, the LA home’s asking price was slashed from the initial $29.99 million listing to $24.9 million last October. The identity of the buyer, who was represented by Richard Ehrlich of Carolwood Estates, remains under wraps. Meanwhile, Paltrow’s listing agent was the Beverly Hills Estates’ Lea Porter.

Why Gwyneth Paltrow sold her longtime LA mansion?

Porter previously told the WSJ that the award-winning actress' LA property sale plans were linked to her decision to switch to a new Montecito property in California. More importantly, her big move to downsize her real estate profile was attributed to her children, daughter Apple (20) and son Moses (18), getting older. The Hollywood diva listed the house for sale the same month her son graduated from high school.

The Goop founder shares her kids with Martin, with whom she was married for nearly ten years from 2003 to 2014. Thereafter, Paltrow got hitched to writer-producer Brad Falchuk in 2018. He and his two children then moved in. However, with the house’s sale finalised, the couple have decided to split their hours between Montecito, New York, and another LA home.

Inside Gwyneth Paltrow’s LA home

Listing agent Lea Porter boasted that the house’s “privacy factor is huge” especially since the surrounding area is decked with tall hedges and old trees. Gwyneth Paltrow’s former LA abode houses six bedrooms, a large kitchen and a wood-burning oven. Other highlights include a one-bedroom guesthouse with a wine cellar, office, gym, game room and movie theatre.

LA's Brentwood unaffected by wildfires

Like Paltrow, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s mansions also saw the light of the day despite the blazing LA tragedy as Brentwood survived the “apocalyptic” ravages that began on January 7. The Shakespeare in Love star and Goop did their part in rebuilding the community by making $2 million worth of donations.

“Los Angeles...I have been searching for words and failing, typing and deleting,” she wrote in an Instagram post on January 16. “The loss is incalculable.”

Towards the end of the post, she concluded, “As for goop, we have committed to more than $2M worth of donations of products to charitable organizations including Baby2Baby, Altadena Girls, and various local charities through centralized distribution resources. With the support of our Brentwood store team, we are distributing care packages of beauty and skin care products to goop clients directly affected by the fires.”

“Our very own Chef Kim, who represents the best of us, mobilized goop Kitchen quickly to serve over 800 meals to first responders. More to come as we rebuild.”