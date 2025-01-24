Chris Pratt shares relief as his home survives LA wildfires in emotional video: ‘Miraculously, it’s still standing’

Hollywood star Chris Pratt has revealed that his home has survived the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires. “I’m heading back to my house. Miraculously, it’s still standing. By the grace of God, we have four walls and a roof,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared late on Wednesday via his Instagram page. Reporting through a video from his car as he returned to his fire-ravaged Pacific Palisades neighbourhood, Pratt explained that his son’s school had burned down, as had the homes of many of his friends. Chris Pratt recently gave an update about his house surviving the LA wildfires

“I haven’t been back since the Palisades fires. It’s truly devastating, as you can imagine, and, well, the silver lining is that my house was saved. But at the same time, so many people’s homes around us have been destroyed, and the community is gone,” he added.

“It’s just, it’s unbelievable. But we’re resilient, and we trust in God, considering it all a blessing. Thank you for all your prayers, your support, and your help. It’s been truly inspiring to witness how our communities have come together. I’ll keep you updated now that we’re beginning to return to some sense of normality. Here we go. God bless you, and thank you for your prayers. Speak soon,” the Hollywood actor said as he signed off.

Numerous Hollywood stars have lost their homes in the wildfires, including Pratt’s ex-wife Anna Faris, Anthony Hopkins, Billy Crystal, Mel Gibson, Jeff Bridges, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Paris Hilton, Jamie Lee Curtis, Diane Warren, Cary Elwes, and others.

The Los Angeles wildfires are yet to subside. Starting in Pacific Palisades, one of Los Angeles’ most exclusive neighbourhoods, the fires quickly spread to parts of Malibu and Santa Monica. The most recent blaze ignited on Wednesday night near the Getty Centre museum and spread rapidly amidst strong wind gusts in the area, according to the National Weather Service.